Everything you need to know about Hugh Grant's five children – and why he missed his first child's birth

Hugh Grant might be one of the biggest names in acting, but the British star often endeavours to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Hugh has successfully kept many details about his five children out of the spotlight, and the names of his two youngest children haven't been publicly revealed; with the gender of the youngest child not being public knowledge.

WATCH: Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein dazzle at red carpet event

Hugh is clearly a doting father to his children and speaking to the Radio Times in 2020 he joked about his parenting style. "As children, [my mum] was quite silly with us with lots of silly voices," he shared. "I do that with my children, but I'm not sure they enjoy it. They roll their eyes half the time."

Here's everything you need to know about the Paddington 2 star's five children…

Tabitha Grant, 13

Hugh's eldest daughter was born in September 2011 following his "fleeting affair" with Tinglan Hong. At the time of Tabitha's birth, Tinglan had endured difficult times with paparazzi, so in order to protect her privacy, Hugh opted to miss the birth of Tabitha.

In a statement to the Guardian, Hugh explained: "I have had too many experiences of hospital staff being paid to leak information to the press. Naturally, I was very keen to see my daughter as soon as possible, even if it could only be for a short time, so in the end I took a risk and visited the day after the birth."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Hugh was forced to miss the birth of his first child

Hugh chose Tabitha's first name, while Tinglang chose the middle name of Xiao Xi, which translates as 'happy surprise'.

Speaking of his daughter a year after her birth, Hugh said: "Lots of people warned me … [that] the baby period is not that exciting. But I am excited. I like my daughter very much. Fantastic. Has she changed my life? I'm not sure. Not yet. Not massively, no. But I'm absolutely thrilled to have had her, I really am. And I feel a better person."

John Grant, 12

Hugh's first son was born on 3 September 2012, with the star welcoming his son with Swedish producer Anna Eberstein. However, Hugh's paternity of John wasn't confirmed until a year after his birth when John's birth certificate was changed to name Hugh as the father.

© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Hugh and Anna welcomed their first child in 2012

John's name is derived from his father, who has James as one of his middle names.

Felix Grant, 11

© NurPhoto Hugh welcomed son Felix months after welcoming his second child

Hugh welcomed his second son just months after his first, with Tinglan giving birth to Felix in December 2012. At the time of Felix's birth, Hugh tweeted: "Am thrilled my daughter now has a brother. Adore them both to an uncool degree. They have a fab mum."

Daughter, eight

Hugh and Anna welcomed their second child on 15 December 2015.

© Dave Benett Hugh is a doting father to his five children

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Hugh joked: "I started by cutting my daughter's Barbie's hair out of sheer boredom, and I discovered I was extremely talented. Then I started cutting my children's hair, whether they wanted a haircut or not. I just strapped them to a chair and cut their hair."

Child, six

Hugh's youngest child was born in March 2018, and it ended up being the actor's ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, who confirmed the arrival.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the star revealed: "Well, he had another last week. He has five."

© ANGELA WEISS Hugh and Anna keep their children out of the spotlight

Elizabeth joked about the children's impact on Hugh, saying: "He's an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

Hugh confirmed the news himself after marrying Anna, saying: "I'm just lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her. We've got three kids together, we live together."