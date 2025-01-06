Hugh Grant, 64, puts on a brave face with wife Anna Eberstein, 41, after huge snub

Hugh Grant appeared to put on a brave face as he partied with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, following this year's Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The beloved British actor, 64, may not have taken home the coveted prize, but he was all smiles as he left the star-studded event alongside Anna, 41, who looked radiant in a chic ensemble.

© Getty Hugh Grant with his wife Anna Eberstein at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

Taking it all in his stride, Hugh flashed a smile at photographers after losing out to Sebastian Stan in the Best Actor - Musical or Comedy category. He was nominated for his role as the sinister Mr. Reed in the gripping horror-thriller, Heretic.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, appeared unfazed by the evening's outcome, as they headed to Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for the start-studded afterparty.

© Getty The couple headed to one of the after-parties

Hugh sported a classic tailored suit, while Swedish beauty Anna dazzled in a sleek sparkling mini dress and chic black heels.

It seemed like the perfect night off from parenting duties as the couple share three children: their son John Mungo, born in 2012, and two daughters, Lulu Danger and Blue born in 2015 and 2018.

Hugh previously opened up about the joys of marriage, telling the Today Show shortly after his wedding: "It's really nice, I can't pretend it isn't. I should have done it before. I'm just lucky. I'm lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her."

He also told People in 2018 that fatherhood was "the nicest thing that's ever happened", despite becoming a father later in life.

Meanwhile, the star's latest project, Heretic, sees him taking on a darker role than his fans might be used to. He plays Mr. Reed, a menacing character who kidnaps two young Mormon missionaries and subjects them to a series of harrowing psychological tests.

© Dave Benett The couple married in 2018

Speaking about the film on The Graham Norton Show last year, Hugh described his foray into the horror genre as an exciting departure from his romcom roots.

"It's a good script, deeply unsettling but also fascinating," he shared. "I was drawn to the complexity of Mr. Reed and the chance to try something completely different."