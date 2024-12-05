Hugh Grant's frank comment on ex-girlfriends after Elizabeth Hurley shock

Hugh Grant has made a candid remark about his past relationships, just days after his ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, revealed the pair no longer stay in touch.

The 64-year-old actor, known for his quintessential charm both on and off the screen, appeared to make a subtle dig at his former flames while reflecting on his past.

© Getty Images Hugh Grant has opened up about his past romances

During a new interview with his About A Boy co-star Nicholas Hoult with Variety, dad-of-five Hugh opened up about his experiences on set and shared some wisdom on navigating the complexities of filming.

"The older I get, as the years roll by with filming, keeping everyone calm is 90% of the battle, particularly actors I think. Just keep them calm, keep them loose," he said.

"I've had a lot of high-maintenance girlfriends in the past, who used to get photographed by very famous fashion photographers.

© WWD Huge famously dated Elizabeth Hurley

"And you notice the common denominator in the really famous fashion photographers was how easy the whole thing was."

The comment comes shortly after Elizabeth, 59, confessed the former couple have lost touch. They did, however, remain firm friends following their amicable separation in 2000. The actress went on to credit their relationship with helping her through a pivotal period in her life.

© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA The actor is now happily married to Anna Eberstein

Speaking at the Bazaar At Work summit in London last week, Elizabeth said: "I was with my ex, Hugh Grant, so it happened to both of us at the same time. Like me, he'd also worked a lot, and thought he was doing pretty well, until Four Weddings and a Funeral came out and suddenly it was completely different – he was a phenomenon.

"The film was a massive success, and everything changed. But there was two of us and I think that massively helped. When you’re suddenly thrust into the spotlight, your lives aren't set up for it."

She continued: "You don't have any protection. It was alarming. The press was much ruder back in the 90s and 2000s than it is now. I truly believe that people aren't allowed to be as rude as they were then.

"[I] think it gives you a bond when you sort of go to the trenches with someone. I mean, he's married with five children. I hardly ever see him, but he's still very close to my heart."

© Dave Benett Elizabeth and Hugh's romance began in 1987

Elizabeth and Hugh's romance began in 1987 when they met on the set of the Spanish film Remando al Viento. In the movie, Hugh portrayed Lord Byron, while Elizabeth played Claire Clairmont, Byron's former lover.

The couple dated for 13 years before parting ways amicably in 2000. Despite their split, they maintained a strong friendship, with Hugh serving as the godfather to Elizabeth's 22-year-old son, Damian, and Elizabeth returning the gesture as the godmother to one of Hugh's five children.

© Getty Images Elizabeth with her son Damian

Speaking to chat show host Jonathan Ross about their friendship back in 2017, Elizabeth remarked: "He lives next door to me and he's godfather to my son and I'm godmother to one of his children.

"We've been apart longer than we were together. We were together for 13 years and then we've been best friends for 15."

Hugh, meanwhile, spoke about their bond during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015. Asked by the host why it didn't work out for the pair, he replied: "Well, the funny thing is, it did. She's still my absolute best friend. She's my number one person I call in a crisis."