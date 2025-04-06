Carrie Underwood's incredible never-before-seen photos send fans into meltdown

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a blast from the past in the most fabulous way. The country music superstar, 42, sent social media into overdrive after sharing never-before-seen throwback photos from the earliest days of her career—and the internet simply could not get enough.

Taking to Instagram, the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer posted a series of nostalgic snapshots from her time on American Idol, showing just how far she’s come since first stepping onto the Idol stage as a hopeful young contestant with big dreams and a megawatt smile.

In the photos, a fresh-faced Carrie can be seen striking playful poses with her fellow contestants outside the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, back when she was just one of many unknown singers trying to make their mark.

© Instagram Carrie's never before seen photos send fans into meltdown

With her golden curls, light-wash jeans and pink T-shirt, Carrie looked every inch the early 2000s It girl, accessorising with a brown and pink logo handbag that fans quickly dubbed "peak Y2K chic."

One image captured her beaming as she placed her hands into celebrity handprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while another showed her proudly wearing her contestant badge—number 14887—as she smiled from ear to ear in a fluffy blue chair. The joy and excitement in her expression was undeniable.

© Instagram Carrie looks so different in her early days on American Idol

"Check out never before seen personal photos from my #AmericanIdol Hollywood Week in 2005," she wrote.

And fans could not contain their excitement. Within minutes, the comments section was flooded with heart emojis, nostalgic reflections and messages of admiration. "The QUEEN of Idol! The best winner ever," one user declared. Another added, "You have not aged a day! Still the sweetest, most humble superstar."

© Instagram Carrie back in 2005 with the American Idol contestants

Carrie's emotional farewell

The post comes during an especially emotional time for Carrie, who recently wrapped filming the latest season of American Idol—this time not as a contestant, but as a judge. Stepping in to replace Katy Perry, Carrie joined Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and longtime host Ryan Seacrest on the panel for season 23.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Carrie described the experience as a full circle moment. "I mean it feels like home," she said. "There are so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant, and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help."

She also revealed a little about her judging style: "I can't lie, I just can't, you can tell," she laughed. "I feel like I'll be very honest but hopefully inspiring."

© Getty Images Carrie has changed significantly over the years

When she's not dazzling on television or performing to sold-out arenas, Carrie enjoys a quieter life with her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah, ten, and Jacob, six. The family live on a sprawling 400-acre farm in Franklin, Tennessee, where Carrie says she feels most at peace.

Recommended video You may also like Carrie Underwood’s Fans Don’t Recognize Her In Video

But for now, her focus is on the final shows of her Reflection residency in Las Vegas. Running since 2021 at Resorts World Theatre, the production has been a glittering showcase of Carrie’s powerhouse vocals and career-spanning hits. The last performance is set to take place on April 12, and tickets have been selling fast.

As for American Idol, fans will get to see Carrie back on screens for the season finale airing May 23.