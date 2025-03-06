Carrie Underwood reveals son Isaiah's special talent: 'Heading in that direction'

Carrie Underwood's powerhouse voice is known far and wide, and it seems that the mom of two has passed down her incredible talent to her two sons, Isaiah, nine, and Jacob, five.

Carrie opened up about her boys in an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, where she explained how her kids are following in her footsteps.

"Do they have your musical gifts?" asked Kelly Ripa.

"They both can carry a tune," she revealed. "I feel like our oldest, Isaiah, probably has the biggest chance of heading in that direction."

"Jake likes hockey," she added. "So we may have a little of both because my husband's a retired NHL player." Carrie married NHL star Mike Fisher in 2010, two years after being introduced at a meet-and-greet at one of her concerts.

Kelly expressed her dismay at Jacob's choice of sport on the show. "Not hockey! You know when they become teenagers and they go through puberty, hockey hands, the smell is a real thing," she teased. "The gloves smell!" her co-host, Mark Consuelos, chimed in.

© Mike Coppola Carrie shared that her eldest son is a budding singer

"He's six, and everything already stinks. It's disgusting," Carrie laughed.

As the 41-year-old settles into her new role as a judge on American Idol, the show that skyrocketed her to fame in 2005, she shared that her kids still haven't quite grasped what her latest job is. "My son thinks I'm singing somewhere, so he's like, 'God please give her all the right words and help her sing great,'" she told E! News.

"They don't really know what I do," she added. "They do, but they don't, which I kind of love. I'm mom to them."

© Instagram Carrie shares two sons with her husband, Mike Fisher

The "Before He Cheats" singer reminisced on her time on the hit show during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"20 years ago…you were on American Idol. There you are, 21," said the host, pointing at a picture of Carrie's audition.

"I still have that sticker somewhere. It's on the outside of a little photo book I made," she recalled.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image The mother of two shared that it had been 20 years since her first appearance on the show

"I was a baby. I was 21 years old in this photo, and a lot happened in the show, it was crazy," she continued. "A small-town girl, and I had to get on a plane by myself and fly out to LA, it was nuts. It's been amazing."

Carrie joined Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the talent show after Katy Perry stepped down as a judge.

Katy told People that there was no one more suited to take her place on Idol. "She actually truly knows…what it feels like to be in [the contestant's] shoes," she said. "We could only metaphorically feel that as judges."

© Getty Images She replaced Katy Perry on the talent show

"She was born on that show," Katy added. "I think she knows how to steer it."

When she's not busy starring on Idol, Carrie is a down-to-earth mother who likes to fish with her family.

The foursome live on a 400-acre farm in Franklin, Tennessee, where the Grammy winner remodelled her backyard to include a greenhouse and a chicken coup.