Carrie Underwood causes a stir with then-and-now photos ahead of American Idol return

It's hard to believe it's been two decades since Carrie Underwood broke into the music scene after winning the fourth season of American Idol.

Now, she's returning as a judge on the hit singing show and to celebrate the impending new season, she shared a throwback photo alongside a new one.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie posted the snapshots; one as a fresh-faced 21-year-old and the other was a glam picture of her today.

The flashback photo showed her rocking curly locks, a pink T-shirt and jeans. In the 2025 snap, Carrie wowed with almost waist-length tresses and a hot pink, caped ensemble.

"'Then' as a contestant vs. 'Now” as a judge 20 years later!' she wrote. "Counting down the days as we’re one month away from the March 9 season premiere of @americanidol on @abc and Stream on @hulu!"

Fans said was as beautiful now as she was then, with many saying they couldn't wait to watch her on Idol.

Others said she looked "more amazing" than ever and they love her look.

There were some who were less than enamoured after watching her perform at Donald Trump's inauguration and said they would no longer be tuning in.

Carrie's decision to sing at the presidential event, caused controversy as fans queried her political stance.

The singer dodged the line of questioning though and issued a statement obtained by USA Today that said she felt "honored," and "humbled" by the opportunity.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Carrie shared.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Carrie has largely stayed out of political discussions throughout her career, a stance she’s held for years.

Back in 2019, she told The Guardian: "I like to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that."

Carrie's performance "America the Beautiful" was supposed to be accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

However, she was awkwardly left standing in silence for a few moments when the music failed before she belted it out acapella.