Carrie Underwood looks so different in must-see throwback photos as she turns 42

Carrie Underwood has been stealing hearts since she burst onto our screens in 2005 with her curly blonde locks and powerhouse voice.

The American Idol alum has gone on to win eight Grammy Awards and 17 American Music Awards throughout her prolific career and, more recently, returned to the show that started it all in March.

The 42-year-old replaced Katy Perry on American Idol 20 years after her debut on the hit talent show and joined Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the judging panel as they searched for the best of the best.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood returns to American Idol

While Carrie epitomizes the country girl-next-door look, the mother of two has undergone a subtle transformation over her years in the spotlight and looks so different from the 22-year-old girl from Oklahoma whose life changed forever when she entered Idol.

Join HELLO! as we dive into Carrie's incredible throwbacks on her 42nd birthday.

© FilmMagic 2005 Carrie had a youthful glow of excitement while she competed on American Idol, and her casual yet sweet style endeared her to millions of viewers.



© WireImage 2006 The star sported her instantly recognizable blonde locks swept to the side at Fashion Week in 2006, with her stacked necklaces and icy eyeshadow epitomizing '00s fashion.



© WireImage 2007 Carrie started sweeping awards season with her incredible tunes, while she elevated her look from small-town to fashion girl.



© FilmMagic 2008 She was a bronzed beauty at the 2008 CMA Awards, donning a bright yellow gown with a plunging neckline that showcased her diamond necklace. Her blonde hair was worn in a half-up, half-down style that elevated her elegant style.



© FilmMagic 2009 The Grammy winner showcased her Barbie-chic look at the AMAs, wearing her hair in a blonde bob that touched her shoulders and a nude lip to complete the look. Her sparkly beige one-shoulder dress stole the show while she added dangly earrings and a bold statement belt.



© FilmMagic 2011 Carrie opted for a flirty and fun look at the American Country Awards, wearing a strapless dress with a corset-style bust and a flared skirt that hit her mid-thigh. Her hair was pulled into an elegant updo and her makeup was glam yet simple.



© FilmMagic 2014 The "Before He Cheats" singer showcased her baby bump at an award show mere months before she gave birth to her eldest son, Isaiah, whom she shares with her husband, Mike Fisher.



© Getty Images 2016 Carrie elevated her look in a stunning pink gown at the CMA Awards, opting to wear her blonde hair down in chic waves that just touched her shoulders.



© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image 2019 The mom of two looked so different at the AMAs in 2019, with her dramatic yet glamorous makeup and plunging purple sequinned gown that showcased her lithe figure. Her typically wavy blonde hair was worn straight and Carrie opted for a nude lip to complete the look.



© Getty Images 2021 Once again, Carrie stepped up her fashion game and chose a peach lip to offset her eye-catching silver gown. She looked ageless in the sheer dress and added bold diamond earrings to complete the look.

