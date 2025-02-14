Carrie Underwood wipes away tears as she admits she's 'not ok'

Carrie Underwood appears to be struggling to contain her emotions while filming the 23rd season of American Idol.

The 41-year-old was brought to tears by a male contestant's story in a preview teaser released by ABC.

Carrie could be seen in the judging room with tears in her eyes while she listened to the male singer say that his grandparents "raised me from the moment I turned two".

The contestant then hugged his grandmother, who was also crying, as he told Carrie, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie that, "she put everything she had in me all those years".

Seeing Carrie visibly upset and wiping away tears, Luke asked her if she was OK, before she replied, "I'm not", and was then hugged by Luke and Lionel.

It appears it wasn't just his backstory that moved the judges, but his singing voice also as all three voted to send him to the Hollywood round after Lionel told him: "You need to be heard."

Carrie made history when she was announced as Katy Perry's replacement for the upcoming 23rd season of American Idol.

The "Before He Cheats" singer's career was kickstarted when she won season four of the show in 2005, and now she is the first former contestant to take a seat on the judging panel.

In celebration of Carrie's Idol gig, she shared an emotional video last August that looked back over the last two decades of her career since her win.

"I went from no one knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said in the video, adding that she was "so proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I am so proud of everything I have accomplished since."

Asked what kind of judge she will be while performing at the GMA Summer Concert Series on August 2, 2024, Carrie admitted she would be "very honest".

"I have a problem," she explained. "I can’t lie. I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully I’ll also be very constructive and encouraging."

She added: "I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to offer insight and help and kind of a different viewpoint."

ABC confirmed Carrie's return in a statement: "This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television.

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."

Idol released its first look at the new judging panel for this season featuring Carrie alongside Luke, Lionel, and Ryan Seacrest, in October.

"HERE WE ARE," the caption alongside the photo read, highlighting that auditions had hit New York City. "Back in the big city looking for the BEST and brightest talent!!!! Season 23 starts in Spring '25!"