Heartbreak for David and Victoria Beckham following tragic loss

Craig Ainsworth, the former bodyguard of A-list couple David and Victoria Beckham, has died.

The ex-Royal Marine, who worked for the Beckham family from 2013 to 2015, was found in Spain after he was reported missing. Confirming the news, Craig's mother, Sally Ainsworth, issued a heartbreaking update on social media.

© Instagram Prior to his passing, Craig Ainsworth had worked as a bodyguard for the Beckham family

"Craig has been found," she stated on Saturday, 5 April. "With the greatest sadness, the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan, and he had PTSD." She also uploaded a photo of the war veteran in his military uniform and captioned it: "RIP Craig".

Prior to the tragic news, Sally had launched an urgent appeal for information about her son and noted that police were focusing their search for him in Alicante and Barcelona. Craig, who was reportedly in his 40s, had published a concerning 'goodbye' message on Facebook before going missing.

© Instagram The former Royal Marine had been diagnosed with PTSD

Following his time with the Royal Marines, Craig, who hailed from Enfield in north London, had worked as a bodyguard for Hollywood stars, including Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Jason Momoa and Arnold Schwarzenegger. He began his two-year stint with the Beckhams in 2013. At the time, the family were living at a property in Holland Park.

What is PTSD?

According to the NHS, PTSD is a "mental health condition caused by very stressful, frightening or distressing events".

Symptoms of PTSD may include re-experiencing (flashes, nightmares or repetitive and distressing images or sensations), avoidance or emotional numbing, and "feeling on edge", which can lead to irritability, angry outbursts, sleeping problems or difficulty concentrating.

Psychologist and trauma expert Robert Common of The Beekeeper House has previously spoken with HELLO! about the wide-ranging impacts of PTSD. "Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is well-known as a form of mental health disorder caused by experiencing an extremely stressful event, such as serving in the military in a conflict zone," he explained.

"PTSD can manifest as significant changes in how someone behaves, including their ability to process and regulate emotions, communicate their feelings, reactions, and moods, and form meaningful connections with others.

Robert emphasised: "It’s always important to demonstrate clear compassion and support for someone struggling with trauma."

The Beckhams' close bond with Craig

Following the release of the Beckham documentary in 2023, Craig spoke to The Mirror about David and Victoria and praised them for their approach to parenting.

© Shutterstock Craig Ainsworth had publicly praised David and Victoria Beckham, when asked about his time working for them

"David was charming," the late veteran said at the time. "Victoria kept to herself, she would be with the kids or working. With the spotlight they have been under, their kids are well-behaved. To have that level of fame and maintain their family unit, they must be doing something right."

David and Victoria are yet to respond to the news of Craig's passing.

Primarily known for his work as a bodyguard and as a Royal Marine Commando, Craig also became an author after publishing his biography, The Discombobulated Alpha, in 2023.

© Getty Craig had worked for David and Victoria when they were based in Holland Park, London

Recounting his early life and experiences, the book's description states that Craig's life had taken a "dramatic turn" after the pandemic, in which he lost eleven friends to suicide in just sixteen months. Having embarked on an "audacious mission to redefine his purpose," Craig decided to share his story while establishing the Virtuous Savage – a coaching platform designed to shape "resilient minds" and "healthy bodies".

If you need help for a mental health crisis or emergency, these services offer confidential support from trained volunteers:

Call 116 123 to talk to Samaritans, or email: jo@samaritans.org for a reply within 24 hours