 Heartbreak for Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster after shock death in the family 

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have had a heartbreaking death in the family.

The rockstar's daughter-in-law Nicole Stewart announced on Wednesday night that her elder sister, Christina, has passed away at the age of 38. Nicole is married to Rod's son Liam.

Nicole, 30, announced the devastating news on Instagram writing: "My big sister gained her angel wings and I'm not sure how I'm meant to do life without her. She's been my absolute best friend my whole life.

"My protective big sis that always had my back. She made everyone feel seen, loved, safe. She was the glue that held us and so many together. Christina, I love you so much.

"You loved big. You nurtured. You protected. And family was absolutely everything to you."

Nicole added: "There wasn't a day she didn't check in with each and every one of us. Her daily FaceTime calls, 30 texts at once... I now can't imagine life without them.

"I love you Christina. Our Beans. I'm so thankful for you. I'm so proud of the mother you were and the boy you raised. We have Roko [Christina's son] now, thank you for giving us him. He shines your love."

Penny was one of the first to reply to the sad update, writing: "So heartbreaking [orange and purple love heart emojis] sending all deepest condolences."

Rod shares Liam his second wife, New Zealand supermodel Rachel Hunter who also commented on the news. She wrote: "My heart [heartbreak emoji] for you and your family. Such a shock.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Rod shares Liam, who is married to Nicole, with is ex-wife Rachel Hunter

"She had Such an incredible energy she always brought into a space, a huge heart. My love to you all. [Red love heart emoji]. Godspeed Sweet Angel."

Rod's first wife, Alana Stewart, also commented: "I'm so very sorry. God bless you and your family. Sending you love and prayers."

Elsewhere on Instagram, Liam paid tribute to his sister-in-law. He wrote: "Beans…. my sister-in-law… you were one of my best friends, if not my best friend besides my wife.

"I love you and I miss you being around a hell of a lot already. take care of us up there."

Christina's cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

The sad family loss comes just weeks after Liam and Nicole welcomed their second child - a daughter named Elsie.

Their newborn's beautiful name is in tribute to Liam's grandmother, Rod's mother.

They are also the proud parents of their two-year-old son Louie.