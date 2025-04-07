Karren Brady 'beyond excited' as she celebrates family baby joy

The Apprentice star Karren Brady had plenty to celebrate on Monday after her daughter Sophia Peschisolido revealed she's set to welcome a second child with her fiancé, Frankie Makin.

Sophia and Frankie are already doting parents to a boy whom they welcomed last year, meaning that Karren is gearing up to become a grandma for the second time.

© Getty Images Karren Brady shares a close bond with her daughter Sophia

Karren's daughter announced news of her family expansion on social media with the sweetest video that showed the family of three enjoying a tranquil moment on the beach in Dubai.

For the special announcement, Sophia showed off her bare baby bump in a stunning white boho skirt which she teamed with a Bardot top.

She had her flowing chestnut locks down loose and highlighted her features with a bronzed beauty look. Frankie looked smart in a relaxed oatmeal-hued trouser suit, while their little boy melted hearts in cream shorts and a matching shirt.

A second clip showed their little boy planting a kiss on Sophia's blossoming bump as doting dad Frankie looked on proudly. Elsewhere, they included a heartwarming snippet that showed Frankie cradling his partner's bump as they posed on the pristine beach.

A caption read: "Coming soon… baby #2".

© Getty Images Karren's daughter is expecting her second child with her fiancé Frankie

Bursting with pride, Karren opted to re-post her daughter's Instagram Reel alongside a touching message which read: "Beyond excited for you both… Grandbaby #2 on the way!"

Sophia's post also caught the attention of her legion of followers who were quick to send messages of congratulations in the comments section. "OMG! Congratulations," wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Congratulations angel!!! This is so beautiful," and a third added: "Massive congratulations to you both! They are blessings."

Karren has previously spoken about becoming a grandmother, describing it as the most "incredible feeling." During an appearance on Loose Women in 2023 ahead of the arrival of her first grandchild, the 56-year-old said: "I'll tell you what's incredible: when your baby is having a baby. It's just an incredible feeling.

"Sophia is so kind spirited, she'll be a wonderful mother. She's so happy and so excited."

During an appearance on The Apprentice: You're Fired!, meanwhile, Karren spoke about her first grandchild, saying: "He is the most beautiful little boy in the world and my daughter is a natural mother. Mother and baby are doing so well."

She continued: "I am so proud of her and her family and her husband and everybody's really well, so it's great."

Who is Karren's daughter Sophia?

Sophia is an influencer and model working in London and Dubai. The starlet, whose father is ex-footballer Paul Peschisolido, kicked off her career aged 21 after she took part in a modelling campaign for high street giant, Topshop.

© Getty Images Karren shares two children with her husband Paul

She studied Film and Television at Nottingham University, funding her own studies by taking out a loan and getting a Saturday job. Karren told the Sunday Times: "I did not want to take away from her the feeling that she was investing in herself and her future."