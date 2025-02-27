Baroness Karren Brady's lavish outfits she wears on BBC's The Apprentice

Baroness Karren Brady CBE is looking absolutely incredible right now and if you follow her on Instagram, you'll notice that she's really upping her fashion A-game.

The 55-year-old businesswoman who has starred on The Apprentice since 2010 alongside Sir Alan Sugar, is a bonafide boss in life and in fashion.

She's known for her skills in the world of business, but beyond the boardroom, she's becoming quite the workwear style icon.

It's no surprise that Karen favours designer labels, and appears to be a big fan of Victoria Beckham's fashion brand. In the current series of The Apprentice she has rocked a couple of pieces from Mrs Beckham's fashion empire.

© Instagram Karren Brady is the female boss of the boardroom on The Apprentice

Each series sees her impeccably dressed in sleek, powerful outfits that strike the perfect balance between authority and modern sophistication.

From tailored blazers to structured dresses, killer suits, Karren's wardrobe is a reflection of her confidence and no-nonsense attitude. Scroll down to shop the looks from the current series of The Apprentice, and where possible I've included lookalikes that are more reasonably priced.

Karren Brady's outfits on The Apprentice

© Instagram The VB dress of dreams Dresses feature prominently in Karren's wardrobe, but this is definitely less structured than her usual style. This Victoria Beckham contorted net maxi dress really is a timeless piece and she looks comfortable as well as stylish. If you're looking for something similar, how about this dress from NEXT? It was near-impossible to find something really similar but this looks like a smart alternative.

© Instagram The black power suit At the heart of her wardrobe are impeccably tailored pieces that fit her frame perfectly. I'm obsessed with this suit that she's worn on camera (and for off-duty events, it must be one of her favourites!). It's from a brand called Destree, which I've found on NETAPORTER. Here's a link to the trousers and the matching jacket. which I can imagine is a website she shops often. To get a similar look for less, I recommend this River Island cropped jacket that's so chic.

© Instagram Karren's ladylike blouse Karren rarely wears anything overly patterned. Instead, she leans into the power of monochrome and neutral tones. This deliberate choice ensures that her outfits always appear sleek and business-ready, while also allowing her to mix and match effortlessly. This LK Bennett blouse and skirt combo is such a timeless pick for the office. Sadly the top has sold out on the website, but I've found this perfect lookalike from HOBBS and it's even in the sale. Skirt wise, Karen Millen has a navy stretch skirt with gold military buttons that's also on sale.

© Instagram Her finger is on the pulse though It's not known whether Karren employs a stylist for the show, but if she doesn't, she certainly has her finger on the pulse when it comes to fashion. On The Apprentice she wore this Loewe satin blouse with gold chain embellishment down the sleeves - this is a brand favoured with celebs and fashionistas. Sadly, Karren's blouse is out of stock but if you're looking for something with a similar vibe, how about this ivory Reiss blouse that will be a keeper for years to come.

© Instagram Colour? Sometimes In her personal life, Karren does wear colour but on The Apprentice she rarely strays into brights and neons, instead choosing timeless pieces that showcase her business-first mindset. However, subtle details—such as asymmetric cuts, muted colours and unique necklines a touch of personality to her looks. I'm obsessed with this Victoria Beckham top - definitely worth the splurge. If you're looking for a similar style that's easier on the purse strings, I love this H&M twisted gathered top.