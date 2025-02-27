Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Baroness Karren Brady's lavish outfits she wears on BBC's The Apprentice
Karren Brady style - her outfits on The Apprentic© Instagram

Power dressing is nothing new, but I love how Karren Brady is hitting targets but with a modern edge...

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Baroness Karren Brady CBE is looking absolutely incredible right now and if you follow her on Instagram, you'll notice that she's really upping her fashion A-game. 

The 55-year-old businesswoman who has starred on The Apprentice since 2010 alongside Sir Alan Sugar, is a bonafide boss in life and in fashion. 

She's known for her skills in the world of business, but beyond the boardroom, she's becoming quite the workwear style icon. 

It's no surprise that Karen favours designer labels, and appears to be a big fan of Victoria Beckham's fashion brand. In the current series of The Apprentice she has rocked a couple of pieces from Mrs Beckham's fashion empire. 

Karren Brady is the female boss of the boardroom on The Apprentic© Instagram
Each series sees her impeccably dressed in sleek, powerful outfits that strike the perfect balance between authority and modern sophistication.

From tailored blazers to structured dresses, killer suits, Karren's wardrobe is a reflection of her confidence and no-nonsense attitude. Scroll down to shop the looks from the current series of The Apprentice, and where possible I've included lookalikes that are more reasonably priced. 

Karren Brady's outfits on The Apprentice 

Karren Brady nautical blue and white Roland Mouret dress on The Apprentice© Instagram

Karren's nautical dress

Karren has honed a signature style that is both polished and practical. For the promo shots, she wore a navy and white Roland Mouret dress. I've tracked it down on Selfridges in black and white, but sadly the nautical version has pretty much sold out. If you're looking for something a little more affordable, this Karen Millen nautical dress or this Debenhams collared shirt dress are both stellar lookalikes. 

Karren Brady wearing Victoria Beckham dress on The Apprentice© Instagram

The VB dress of dreams

Dresses feature prominently in Karren's wardrobe, but this is definitely less structured than her usual style. This Victoria Beckham contorted net maxi dress really is a timeless piece and she looks comfortable as well as stylish. If you're looking for something similar, how about this dress from NEXT? It was near-impossible to find something really similar but this looks like a smart alternative. 

Karren Brady black power suit from destree on The Apprentice© Instagram

The black power suit

At the heart of her wardrobe are impeccably tailored pieces that fit her frame perfectly. I'm obsessed with this suit that she's worn on camera (and for off-duty events, it must be one of her favourites!). It's from a brand called Destree, which I've found on NETAPORTER. Here's a link to the trousers and the matching jacket. which I can imagine is a website she shops often. To get a similar look for less, I recommend this River Island cropped jacket that's so chic.  

Karren Brady wearing LK Bennett blouse and skirt on The Apprentice© Instagram

Karren's ladylike blouse

Karren rarely wears anything overly patterned. Instead, she leans into the power of monochrome and neutral tones. This deliberate choice ensures that her outfits always appear sleek and business-ready, while also allowing her to mix and match effortlessly. This LK Bennett blouse and skirt combo is such a timeless pick for the office. 

Sadly the top has sold out on the website, but I've found this perfect lookalike from HOBBS and it's even in the sale. Skirt wise, Karen Millen has a navy stretch skirt with gold military buttons that's also on sale. 

Karren Brady Loewe blouse on The Apprentice© Instagram

Her finger is on the pulse though

It's not known whether Karren employs a stylist for the show, but if she doesn't, she certainly has her finger on the pulse when it comes to fashion. On The Apprentice she wore this Loewe satin blouse with gold chain embellishment down the sleeves - this is a brand favoured with celebs and fashionistas. Sadly, Karren's blouse is out of stock but if you're looking for something with a similar vibe, how about this ivory Reiss blouse that will be a keeper for years to come. 

Karren Brady wearing a powder blue Victoria Beckham top © Instagram

Colour? Sometimes

In her personal life, Karren does wear colour but on The Apprentice she rarely strays into brights and neons, instead choosing timeless pieces that showcase her business-first mindset. However, subtle details—such as asymmetric cuts, muted colours and unique necklines a touch of personality to her looks. I'm obsessed with this Victoria Beckham top - definitely worth the splurge. If you're looking for a similar style that's easier on the purse strings, I love this H&M twisted gathered top.

Karren Brady navy square neck top and hamsa necklace© Instagram

Karren favours structured pieces

She often opts for fitted blazers or tops in classic shades like this navy ensemble from The Fold. I love the square neck design, and the elaborate buttons. This choice creates a streamlined silhouette that is both commanding and feminine. If you're after something similar, I adore this Sosandar sweetheart jacket with matching trousers.

Karen tends to keep her accessories minimal and refined. She rarely wears statement jewellery, instead opting for delicate gold or silver pieces that enhance rather than overpower her outfits. This series she has worn a hamsa necklace. This symbolises good fortune - how apt is that?! 

