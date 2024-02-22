The Apprentice star Karren Brady's plush £6.4m London townhouse that neighbours the royals

Lord Alan Sugar’s right-hand businesswoman, Karren Brady, has returned to our screens once again on BBC’s The Apprentice.

It may come as no surprise that as an aide to a billionaire - The Sunday Times named Lord Sugar as the 138th richest person in the UK in 2021 - Karren has a spectacular home away from the pressures of her business ventures.

The West Ham F.C. vice chairman currently lives in a plush £6.4million townhouse in ritzy Belgravia, a highly-wealthy district in Central London that has been home to Sean Connery, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Joan Collins and even Queen Camilla.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Karren Brady is Lord Alan Sugar's right-hand businesswoman

She once shared her SW1 property, which is in one of London’s most expensive postcodes, with her husband, Paul Peschisolido, and their two children, Sophia, 25, and son Paolo, 24, though Karren’s children no doubt have properties of their own now.

While Karren prefers to keep her private life largely behind the glossy black doors of her London property, her daughter Sophia has shared several glimpses of the architectural home on her Instagram account.

Keep scrolling to see inside The Apprentice star's aesthetic townhouse that is moments away from Buckingham Palace...

The dining room Karen recently called on the experts at Thomas Sanderson to help furnish her stunning London apartment by designing and installing practical - yet stylish - window dressings in her dining room. The light-filled space is thanks to the adjustable blinds letting light pour into the dining space.

The living room Karren's living room once provided the backdrop for her model daughter's fashion shoot - and the aesthetic is everything you would expect from a multi-million pound business owner. A large marble fireplace, conference chairs, monochrome artwork and royal blue furnishings, you can imagine some serious business conversations happening in this corner of the house.



The main dining table The regal aesthetic and grand interiors appear to continue throughout Karren's home. Her main dining room, which is often the backdrop for her post-glam photoshoots, features a mirrored dining table, velvet dining chairs, a low-hanging gold chandelier and a stormy oil painting gracing the walls.



The grand staircase Karren's immaculate home features a pristine stair runner illuminated with built-in spotlights lining the stairs.



The bar Ideal for hosting, Karren's home features a fully-stocked bar and light-up wine store that wouldn't look out of place in one of Belgravia's ultra-glamorous restaurants.



Karren recently had her kitchen redone by Wren Kitchens, and it's an immaculate and peacful white space embellished with gold hardware.