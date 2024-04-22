Everything Karren Brady has said about becoming a grandmother to model daughter's newborn son

Congratulations are in order for The Apprentice star Karren Brady, who became a grandmother for the first time in March.

The business executive's daughter Sophia Peschisolido, 27, welcomed her first child with her partner Frankie Maki and announced the joyous news in an adorable Instagram post.

Sharing a series of black-and-white snaps of the newborn, including one of the tiny tot wearing a onesie with the words "welcome to the world" printed on the front, the model and social media influencer penned: "Our son, never known a love like this. 28/03/24."

Karren shared an update on the new parents during last Thursday's episode of the BBC spin-off show, The Apprentice: You're Fired!, and is clearly delighted with the latest addition to the family. Keep reading for everything the TV star has said about becoming a grandmother.

WATCH: Karren Brady says daughter Sophia is ‘a natural mother’

Karren's reaction to becoming a grandmother

Just days after Sophia announced her pregnancy back in November, Karren shared her excitement about becoming a grandmother while appearing on ITV's Loose Women.

"I'll tell you what's incredible: When your baby is having a baby it's just an incredible feeling," Karren, 55, told the panellists.

Karren Brady became a grandmother for the first time in March

Gushing over her daughter, whose father is ex-footballer Paul Peschisolido, Karren continued: "Sophia is so kind-spirited, she'll be a wonderful mother. She's so happy and so excited."

The baroness also joked that there'll be a "big fight over who can babysit". "She's got a really great support network," explained the businesswoman. "Grandmas should be and can be a very important influence as they've done everything in their life and they can give the best advice."

Sophia welcomed her first child with her partner Frankie

When asked which traditional moniker she prefers, Karren responded: "I don't know, I don't care… My mum is Nanny so I don't think I'll be Nanny and Grandma seems a bit formal, doesn't it? So I don't know, we'll have to have a think."

Sophia, who splits her time between London and Dubai, confirmed her mother's elation over the family's new arrival during an Instagram Q&A session.

"Everyone is super excited, they've already booked their flights for the birth and they've decided what they want the baby to call them," she said.

Karren's joy after the baby's arrival

After Sophia and Frankie welcomed their little boy, Karren joined the new parents for their first outing as a family of three in celebration of her 55th birthday in April.

Taking to Instagram, Sophia shared a snap showing the new mum cradling her baby, alongside Karren, her husband Paul, and Sophia's partner Frankie.

© Getty Images Karren shares a close bond with her daughter Sophia

Revealing her mum's chosen nickname as a grandmother, Sophia penned: "Happy birthday mommy/nanny. Baby's first outing."

Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Karren wrote: "It's an extra special birthday this year," dropping a blue heart emoji.

Sophia is a model and social media influencer View post on Instagram

The TV personality's latest update came during the final episode of The Apprentice: You're Fired!, which aired after the show's finale on Thursday.

After host Tom Allen congratulated Karren on her daughter's baby joy, the star gushed over her new grandson. "He is the most beautiful little boy in the world and my daughter is a natural mother," she said.

© BBC Karren shared an update on her grandson during an appearance on The Apprentice: You're Fired!

"Mother and baby are doing so well and I am so proud of her and her family and her husband and everybody is really well so it is great."