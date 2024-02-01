The Apprentice: Meet Karren Brady's lookalike model daughter Sophia Peschisolido

Business executive Karren Brady is set to grace our screens once again in the latest series of The Apprentice alongside Lord Alan Sugar and fellow aide, Tim Campbell MBE.

The show, which makes its triumphant return on 1 February, sees a fleet of buddy entrepreneurs battle it out in a bid to scoop the £250,000 investment. Amongst others, hoping to impress this season are jewellery company owner Noor Bouziane, dental group owner Dr. Paul Midha and Boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford.

© Shutterstock Karren Brady joined The Apprentice in 2010

As the candidates prepare to impress Lord Sugar, join us as we take a deep dive into Karren Brady's family life with her lookalike model daughter, Sophia Peschisolido.

Sophia's modelling career

Sophia, 27, works as an influencer and model in London and Dubai. The starlet, whose father is ex-footballer Paul Peschisolido, kicked off her career aged 21 after she took part in a modelling campaign for high street giant, Topshop.

Beyond this, she has also teamed up with a plethora of other big labels including the likes of Boux Avenue and PrettyLittleThing. She currently works as a brand ambassador for American retail brand, Fashion Nova.

Prior to this, she studied Film and Television at Nottingham University. In an interview with the Sunday Times, Karren revealed how Sophia had to fund her own studies at uni by taking out a loan and getting a Saturday job. She explained: "I did not want to take away from her the feeling that she was investing in herself and her future."

Sophia's private life

It's been a whirlwind year for the model who is due to welcome her first child later this year with her fiancé Frankie Makin. She shared her joyous pregnancy news back in November with a sweet video clip of herself proudly cradling her growing bump alongside Frankie. "Our greatest blessing due in 2024," she gushed in the caption.

Frankie and Sophia are due to welcome their first child together

Elsewhere, Sophia took part in an Instagram Q&A session where she answered her fans' burning questions. And when asked about her baby’s gender, she shared: "We actually found out super early what gender the baby was going to be. We found out at 12 weeks. We are both super impatient and didn’t want to wait."

On the subject of her parents’ take on becoming grandparents, Sophia went on to say: "Everyone is super excited, they've already booked their flights for the birth and they've decided what they want the baby to call them."

© Getty Images Karren shares a close bond with her daughter Sophia

Karen spoke about her expanding family during an appearance on Loose Women, telling the show’s panellists: "I'll tell you what’s incredible: When your baby is having a baby. It's just an incredible feeling. Sophia is so kind-spirited, she'll be a wonderful mother. She's so happy and so excited."

She added: "There's going to be a big fight over who can babysit! She's got a really great support network. Grandmas should be and can be a very important influence as they've done everything in their life and they can give the best advice."

© Getty Images Karren Brady shares two kids with her husband Paul

But when asked which traditional moniker she'll adopt as grandmother, Karren was quick to reply: "I don't know, I don't care… My mum is Nanny so I don't think I'll be Nanny and Grandma seems a bit formal, doesn't it? So I don't know, we'll have to have a think."

Her home in Dubai

Sophia and Frankie currently live in Dubai where they're planning to raise their growing family. She regularly shares sun-soaked snapshots over on her Instagram, and shares the occasional glimpse of her lavish home.

"We are raising the baby in Dubai!" she told her followers back in November. "This is our home and our friends and families can come and visit whenever, it was a hard decision for me to make as I’m incredibly close to my parents, but it makes sense for us as we love it here. This is where we met and we think the baby will have a better life growing up here."

When she's not making the most of her lavish pad, Sophia enjoys jetting off to Marbella which she cites as her favourite holiday spot.