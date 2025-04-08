Michael Strahan's model daughter Isabella shows off latest campaign in special photos from new home

Isabella Strahan is getting back into modeling — and couldn't be happier.

One of Michael Strahan's three daughters, the 20-year-old was both a college student and a budding model when in October 2023, just weeks into her freshman year at the University of Southern California, she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

She subsequently underwent several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, and, as she comes up to the year mark of having been declared cancer free last June, is celebrating more milestones.

© WireImage Isabella with her dad in 2019

Back to modeling

Over the weekend, Isabella took to Instagram and shared photos of a new Kenneth Cole poster featuring herself posted across Los Angeles.

In the photos, she is posing in front of the posters, which read a quote from her: "Giving up is never an option," and she appears in them wearing a white tube top paired with blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

"Saw a friendly face," she cheekily wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "Who is that," her twin sister Sophia, a student at Duke University, wrote, as others followed suit with: "You're the coolest," and: "This is amazing!!!" as well as: "Awwwwww bravo beautiful," plus another one of her followers also commented: "You are the moment."

© Instagram The 20-year-old posed i front of her new modeling campaign

Though Isabella took a break from school and underwent treatment at Duke Children's hospital, she has been back at USC since last fall.

Isabella on her cancer journey

Late last year, both she and her dad Michael opened up to Town & Country about the family's "crazy year," and how now with the brunt of her cancer journey behind her, she is working on regaining her balance, more weight, her regular life back, and returning to her fitness routine. "I think in the long run we'll figure out a way to benefit from it," Michael said of the experience, though added: "The process was a lot scarier than we imagined."

© Instagram She goes to school in Los Angeles

The doting dad continued: "There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it's temporary,'" and maintained: "The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family."

© Instagram Michael with the twins and his girlfriend Kayla Quick

Further speaking on how her cancer battle changed her and her relationship with her family, Isabella said: "I'm happy to be here," and emphasized: "I think this year has made me stronger. The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week. You don't know what next week will look like." See them discuss her cancer journey in the video below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella discuss her journey with brain cancer

Michael agreed that he now lives his life "more in the moment," and that he is "more gentle in a lot of ways." He said: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing. I love that my girls are in college and I have the ability to go and spend time with them."

"We've always been a close family, but this last year has given me some perspective. At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father, your other loved ones — and just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well. Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year," he added.