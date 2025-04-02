Shiloh Jolie ditches her tomboy style in unexpected transformation

Shiloh Jolie shocked fans on Tuesday when she stepped out in Los Angeles with a new, feminine look, a far cry from her usual tomboyish style.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a chic bun ahead of her dance class, and she opted to wear large gold hoop earrings and gold rings which added a touch of femininity to her new look.

Shiloh donned a navy long-sleeve shirt with baggy black jeans as she walked into the dance studio with her close friend, Keoni Rose.

Typically, the teen prefers a close-cropped hairstyle with little to no adornments or accessories, and attends her dance lessons in baggy, tomboyish clothes.

Her mother, Angelina Jolie, revealed that Shiloh had been a tomboy since she could walk, and loved dressing "like a dude".

"Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style," she told Vanity Fair. "It's how people dress there."

"She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits," the Maria actress added. "She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."

Now it seems the 18-year-old is branching out, opting for more feminine pieces like her gold hoop earrings.

Shiloh has been attending lessons at Millennium Dance Complex for years now, coming leaps and bounds with the studio and making headlines for her smooth moves.

Her instructor, Kolanie Marks, took to social media to share how proud he was of her progress over the years, explaining how far she'd come from her first session.

"APPRECIATION POST! @sh1lohj Ladies & Gent!!! So much love for this human," Kolanie wrote on Instagram.

"I met Shiloh at my Millennium Class and she was going down in FLAMES…. She shouldn’t have been in there!"

"However I saw something that was authentic," he continued. "She kept coming back and yes still going down [in] flames! Not until we started doing private one on ones! I've spent the most time with her out of anyone I'm training in LA! Something about [her] doesn’t quit!"

"Most never experience what I have to offer because they can't get past the intensity…but those that do experience what my God given gift is!" Kolanie added. "That's to develop! I'm proud and no we're not done!"

Despite her talent, Shiloh has no desire to be in the limelight, according to her mother. "None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time," Angelina said on Good Morning America. "They're quite private. Shiloh's extremely private."

"They weren't born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow."

Shiloh has joined her older siblings in officially dropping the last name of her father, Brad Pitt, following her parent's messy divorce that played out in court for over eight years.

Zahara, her sister, dropped 'Pitt' from her name amid her introduction to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, and Vivienne, Angelina's youngest daughter, listed her name as 'Vivienne Jolie' in the playbill for The Outsiders, which she assisted her mother in producing.

