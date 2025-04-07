Mark Consuelos causes a stir in new racy photos as he seeks support from daughter Lola

Mark Consuelos is turning heads this spring in a daring new direction, trading in his suits for something decidedly more skin-baring.

The 54-year-old actor and husband of Kelly Ripa has stripped things back for the Spring 2025 campaign of Stuart Weitzman, showcasing not only his impressive physique but the designer label's new menswear offering.

In a stylish black-and-white spread shot by fashion photographer Ned Rogers, Mark models the brand's sleek $550 'Buzz Venetian Loafer' with nothing but confidence and charm. While the image may speak volumes, Mark offered his own wry take when asked what message he hoped the campaign would send.

"I was hoping it would embody a few more clothes, which was hilarious," he quipped to Footwear News.

Mark made Stuart Weitzman history last November when he was announced as the brand’s first-ever global ambassador for men. Though the partnership may have come as a surprise to some, Mark admitted it was his wife who had long introduced him to the iconic name.

© Instagram Mark looks incredible at 54

"Honestly, my relationship with Stuart Weitzman was just passing through my wife's shoe closet and seeing the name," he laughed.

"She wears them all the time. At work. At home. So when they reached out, I was a little surprised. I thought, 'They make men’s shoes now?' And then I thought, 'If it's good enough for my wife, it's good enough for me.'"

The shoes have already found their place in Mark’s wardrobe. When he and Kelly attended the Oscars in March, he wore the Stuart Weitzman 'Adam' boots on the red carpet.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on vacation in a photo shared on Instagram

"If my wife's wearing her Stuart Weitzmans or a high heel, I'm seeing just above her eye line," he joked. "So my input was, "Can you add a little bit of a heel to these loafers?" And they did, and it looked great."

As Mark continues to prove age is just a number, it’s clear the former soap star is embracing the moment — and the fashion. He and Kelly, who famously met while filming All My Children in the 90s, are gearing up to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary on May 1.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos showed off their matching fit phsyiques

Their first meeting at a gym blossomed into an onscreen romance and later led to their elopement at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas back in 1996.

Nearly three decades later, the couple are still going strong. The duo co-host LIVE together each weekday, and earlier this month, they began filming from a brand-new temporary open-air studio inside Disney’s 7 Hudson Square headquarters. Kelly couldn’t help but marvel at the size of their new space. "There is 1.2 million square feet, 22 stories. I don’t even know what story we’re on," she said with a laugh.

The couple, who previously filmed from Lincoln Square for 37 years, are making the most of the transition and still finding ways to prioritise family.

© Getty Images for CNN Lola Consuelos and Mark Consuelos

On June 7, they were announced as winners of the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding entertainment talk show hosts — their first as a co-hosting duo. But in true family-first fashion, they chose to skip the ceremony to spend time with their daughter Lola in London.

Mark and Kelly are doting parents to three children — Michael, 27, who has followed in his parents’ acting footsteps, Lola, 23, a talented singer, and Joaquin, 22, who is currently studying and wrestling at the University of Michigan. And when it comes to fashion advice, Mark knows exactly where to turn for support.

"'If I'm really on the fence, and if I'm pushing the envelope, I'll FaceTime with my daughter who lives in London,'" he revealed. "I'm like, "Should I wear this?" And I think she says, 'That's fire,' or 'That's lit,' or something like that — which I don't really understand, but it seems like it's a good thing."