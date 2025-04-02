Kelly Ripa's retirement from Live in her family's own words 

Kelly Ripa has been a long-running co-host on Live, and since 2023 she's been joined on air by her husband Mark Consuelos.

The couple have been busy packing up the studios over the past few weeks, as Live are moving their show from the Upper West Side to SoHo.

The big change has left some fans worried that they are moving on altogether, but it couldn't be further from the truth. Kelly and Mark love working on the show, and while they have no plans to retire just yet, the topic has come up in the past.

© Disney via Getty Images Kelly Ripa's retirement plans have been discussed in the past by Mark Consuelos

Mark previously discussed his wife's work ethic while talking to ET in 2024, and addressed the subject of retirement after Kelly admitted she wouldn't be working on Live "for the rest of my life". He said: "I think it’s a real thing," on Kelly eventually stepping away from TV.

"She's been at that for 23 years. I don’t think it's gonna be anytime soon. I know she’s having a good time, I'm having a really, really good time. But at some point, yeah."

© ABC/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly and Mark have been co-hosting Live together since 2023

He continued: "When she does decide to walk away, no one's earned it more than her. She's been working her butt off since she was like 12 or 13 years old, and she got into the business at 18, and so it’s been a long ride. [But] she's having a blast now."

Kelly had told The Purist prior to her husband's remarks: "I think the risk-averse quality I have is probably the reason I stayed with the same job for so long. Other offers come along, but I like to stick with what I know. I am very steadfast in everything I do, and so when you have me, you have me for life."

© ABC Kelly and Mark during the final episode of Live in their current studio

She added: "Having said that, I don't intend to work at this job for the rest of my life. I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I'm very happy, especially working with Mark."

The Hope & Faith alum also joked about what retirement may look like in the future on Live.

Kelly with her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin

During an episode in November 2024, she told viewers: "We're trying to show what our retirement will look like. His days occupy golfing, me learning to play bridge, us hiking together, and you golfing more. We've got our whole lives mapped out; we can almost see it."

Kelly and Mark appeared in a previously taped episode on April 1 to mark their "last day in the building," which included some special segments, including a video from their daughter Lola, 23. Kelly said at the start of the show: "Welcome to our final show in the building," before telling off executive producer Michael Gelman for throwing out one of her favorite props.