Jennifer Hudson thanks fans for their support as she shares huge update

Jennifer Hudson has delighted fans with an exciting new update, and it’s all about the moment-making Spirit Tunnel that has taken social media by storm.

The 43-year-old singer, actress and talk show host took to Instagram on Monday to share the news that The Jennifer Hudson Show’s now-iconic Spirit Tunnel has earned its very first Webby Award nomination.

"We’re so excited to announce that we’ve been nominated for our very first Webby Award for our Spirit Tunnels! A huge thank you to all of YOU for your support on social," Jennifer wrote, alongside a behind-the-scenes clip from the show

.The news was met with a wave of love from her devoted fans, who quickly filled the comments section with celebratory messages.

"WELL DESERVED!!! The Spirit Tunnel is EVERYTHING we didn’t know we needed in our lives!!!" one follower enthused, while another wrote: "Yayyyy so awesome congrats in advance!"

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson celebrates exciting news

Only six months since its debut, the Spirit Tunnel has become a hallmark of Jennifer’s show, producing an avalanche of joyful, meme-worthy moments and star-studded entrances that have captivated millions.

For anyone who has spent even a moment online recently, the Spirit Tunnel will likely need no introduction. Each episode sees Jennifer’s exuberant crew lining the hallway leading to the studio, chanting and dancing with infectious energy as celebrity guests make their grand entrance.

© Warner Bros. The Jennifer Hudson Show is coming back for season 4

Spirit Tunnel guests

And the guests have fully embraced the experience, shaking and shimmying their way through the tunnel with big smiles and even bigger moves.

One now-legendary entrance came from rising star Aaron Pierre, who received a chant of "Aaron Pierre, That’s Mufasa!" as he danced down the hallway. The clip went viral, amassing more than 65 million views on TikTok alone.

Aaron was there to discuss his burgeoning career and his starring role in "Mufasa," the upcoming prequel to Disney’s beloved The Lion King. But it was his swagger-filled entrance that truly stole the show, with fans around the world recreating the moment, editing themselves into the clip or swooning over the handsome star.

© Getty Images Jennifer's show is hugely popular

Jennifer herself admitted that Aaron’s appearance sent the internet into a frenzy. "He took over. Aaron Pierre’s Spirit Tunnel was the first time we actually had to turn off the comments on our social media," she revealed during a recent episode of her show.

Other guests who have joined the viral movement include father-son comedy duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., Squid Game sensation Lee Jung-jae, Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett, singer Gwen Stefani and rapper GloRilla.

Even Usher couldn’t resist the Spirit Tunnel’s charms, making his way through the crew in a pair of roller skates while a remix of his hit "Yeah" played, proving that the feature is just as irresistible to global superstars as it is to viewers at home.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Hudson announces exciting news

Another unforgettable moment came when award-winning actor Coleman Domingo entered the tunnel to the beat of the Ghost Town DJs’ 1996 anthem "My Boo." With a snap of his fingers and a shake of his shoulders, he glided through the tunnel to the delight of fans and crew alike.

Andy Lassner, executive producer and showrunner of The Jennifer Hudson Show, explained the idea behind the Spirit Tunnel, likening it to the powerful pre-show rituals of professional athletes.

"It gets them hyped up," Andy told USA Today. "It achieves the same feeling as when an athlete walks through their tunnel and are met with cheers. I've been doing this almost 40 years in the daytime space, and I got to tell you, I've never seen guests come out so ready and so energetic and so in the right mode to do an interview. It makes them feel welcome, and it makes them feel like the building is very excited to have them here."