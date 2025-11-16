Jennifer Hudson's son steps into the spotlight in video recording song together — watch

Jennifer Hudson's son isn't only growing up fast — he is following in her footsteps! Over the weekend, the EGOT winner left fans seriously impressed as she took to Instagram and shared a series of videos of her and her son David Otunga Jr., 16, in the recording studio, singing alongside her. In the videos, the teenager showed off his impressive, soulful vocals as he sang one of his favorite songs, Daniel Caesar's hit 2017 song "Best Part" featuring H.E.R.

"The best part of singing is singing with my son. He said mama let's record one of my fav songs together," Jennifer wrote in her caption, adding: "And that last slide I had to have a lil fun with him Jennifer Hudson style with the freight train !! He said now mama u can't be doing all of that! Lol all in fun."

Fans were quick to then take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "I love this for y'all!!" as others followed suit with: "WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT!!!!!!!" and: "A star in the making!!!" as well as: "Oh wow this is too sweet!"

David Jr. is Jennifer's only child, who she shares with ex-fiancé David Otunga; the former couple dated for nearly ten years, ending their engagement in 2017. She is now in a relationship with Common.