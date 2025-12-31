Jennifer Hudson moved to tears in new family video featuring teen son David and boyfriend Common at home

Jennifer Hudson is one very proud mom! The Jennifer Hudson Show host was moved to tears in a new home video featuring her rarely-seen son, David Jr. 16, who surprised his famous mom in the best possible way.

The talented teen gathered his family into the living room during a festive get together at home. When everyone had taken a seat, David - who stood in front of the group, including JHud's boyfriend, Common - explained that he was about to play a video. "I didn't want to sing with you because I had made you something," he told his mom. "I'm gonna just let the video play."

© Getty Images Jennifer's son brought her to tears

David then played footage of him singing a rendition of his mom's song, "Find the Love," which is from her 2024 holiday album, The Gift of Love.

The impressive performance - which can be viewed in the video above - had quite the impact on the EGOT winner, who burst into tears as she heard her son sing. Common looked just as impressed and was seen nodding along in time to the song. "Wow, I don't know what to tell you," Jennifer told David.

© Getty Images The happy couple spent Christmas together

Jennifer previously opened up about how talented her son was while talking to Today USA in 2022. She described the joy of "seeing how creative he already is," and added: "That made me more confident... He has a good ear. And he's a little performer."