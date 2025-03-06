Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common put on the spot about marrying famous girlfriend following basketball incident

Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common has been questioned once again on the prospect of the couple getting married.

The EGOT winner has been dating the musician for over a year, and most recently the pair were seen together at the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors basketball game, which took place at Madison Square Gardens on Tuesday night.

The couple were enjoying their date night until a basketball hit Jennifer - who was sitting in one of the front rows.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Hudson and Common confirm their romance for the first time

The footage has since made the rounds online, and was even used in a segment on JHud's good friend Sherri Shepherd's talk show, Sherri. On Thursday, Sherri urged Common to pop the question to Jennifer, telling him he should have just "put a ring on it!"

As she talked about the incident, she teased: "Common, if you really want to be her knight in shining armour, you better put a ring on it!"

© Fox Jennifer Hudson's friend Sherri Shepherd urged Common to "put a ring on it"

The couple confirmed their romance back in January 2024 but have been linked since 2022. Over the past year, they have given several hints that they would like to get married in the future too.

Most recently, Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show in October and clarified what he meant by his previous comments on marriage back in July during his appearance on The Breakfast Club.

© Bleacher Report/X Jennifer was supported by Common following the basketball incident

He had said: "If I'm going to get married, it's to her." On JHud's show, he said: "You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.

"If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. You know what I'm saying? I was just being honest. Where do you stand on that?"

© Instagram Jennifer and Common have spoken about marriage on several occasions

The EGOT winner then excitedly told him: "You know what? My mother was right. I think if she had met you, she would've said, 'I don't know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me!'

"That's what she would say, and I would agree. I think [marriage] is a beautiful thing I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea."

© Getty Jennifer and Common went public with their romance in 2024

Elated by her response, Common replied: "'I'm listening to God more and more and I know what purpose is and I feel like this is purpose right here, you and I."

Jennifer has since said that while she loves the idea, she is in no rush to marry Common.