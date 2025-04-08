Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey delights fans as she celebrates special family news 

There was joy in the McGraw household this week as Audrey McGraw, the youngest daughter of country music royalty Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, shared a heartwarming new addition to her life.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old model and singer delighted fans with a tender image of a furry companion resting its head lovingly on her knee. "Sweet boy scared of the storms," Audrey wrote, offering a glimpse into a quiet moment of comfort during a spell of bad weather.

While the pup's face was hidden in the snap, the gentle nature of the photo struck a chord with her followers.

© Instagram Audrey shares a pic of a cute puppy

Whether the adorable dog is a new family member or a loyal visitor seeking shelter from the storm, it is clear the McGraws are once again embracing life with pets following a recent family heartbreak.

Just a few months ago, Audrey and her sisters, Gracie and Maggie, shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of their beloved dog, Stromboli. The McGraws had welcomed Stromboli into their home over a decade ago, and he quickly became an integral part of their family.

Audrey honoured their late pet with a simple but touching tribute: "Our sweet Stromboli. Rest in peace. Love you always, buddy."

© Getty Images (L-R) Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw

Sisterly support

The pain of losing such a cherished companion was echoed by her older sisters. Gracie, 27, took to her own Stories to share heartfelt memories, writing, "Stromboli was about 13, he lived a long life with many adventures. He dealt with some serious health issues but he always had a lively personality and spirit."

She also gave a sweet mention to her own dog, Baz, revealing how much he adored Stromboli: "Baz forced him to play when we visited my parents. He loved Stromboli so much. Our boli boy."

© Getty Audrey is the youngest daughter of Faith and Tim

Maggie, 26, kept her tribute short but moving, writing simply: "You'll be missed Stromboli."

It is no secret that pets have always been a big part of life in the Hill-McGraw household. Both Faith and Tim have raised their daughters to appreciate the love and responsibility that comes with animal companionship, and that nurturing spirit is something each of the girls has carried into adulthood.

Faith and Tim, who have been happily married since October 1996, are among country music's most iconic couples. Together, they raised three daughters who have not only inherited their parents' artistic talents but also their grounded and compassionate nature.

© Danielle Del Valle Audrey McGraw and Tim McGraw

Tim, 57, spoke proudly about his daughters in a previous interview with People, saying: "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do. We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Audrey, who celebrated her 23rd birthday last December, is often described as the most private of the McGraw sisters but continues to carve her own path in both music and fashion. Known for her sultry voice and eye for style, she occasionally shares glimpses of her world on social media, offering a curated mix of artistic photography, behind-the-scenes clips, and moments of quiet beauty.