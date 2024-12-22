Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie expresses gratitude as she marks 'closing' of latest chapter

It is the end of an era for Gracie McGraw.

Just before the holidays, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is bidding farewell to her first off-Broadway production, Babe, which opened in late October and is closing December 22.

The Broadway hopeful, 27, is the eldest daughter of the country singing couple and Yellowstone 1883 co-stars, who have been married since 1996, and are based in Nashville, Tennessee. They are also parents to daughters Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23.

Ahead of Babe's very last night, Gracie took to Instagram to express her gratitude over having been part of the show, which stars Marissa Tomei and Arliss Howard.

The 27-year-old shared a video of herself also featuring her beloved dog Baz, and in it, she is dancing inside her apartment to "Rise" by Herb Albert.

"Closing our show tomorrow. Saturday night getting ready for it wiggles…" she wrote in her caption, adding: "Feeling very proud and grateful."

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their support, with Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks' wife and a good friend of the McGraws, writing: "That went too quickly!!!!! You are so good in it!!!!"

Gracie on opening night of Babe

Others followed suit with: "Congrats on the play Gracie," and: "Bravo!" as well as: "Thank you for being so grateful this is an amazing way to show your gratitude. Makes me want to dance."

With her co-stars

Gracie announced she was making her off-Broadway debut back in September, when she shared on Instagram: "I can't believe this is real," and teased: "I'll be making my off-Broadway debut coming so so soon!!!"

The Broadway hopeful is based in New York City

"There are lots of words floating around in my head right now and I just can't seem to put together the right thing to say, but just know that I have never EVER been more excited, scared, or ready for anything in my life," she reflected.

With her dad Tim in Nashville in 2015

She added: "It is an honor and dream to work with this incredible team!! Come see BABE at @thenewgroupnyc starting Oct 29!!!! Thank you to my team of incredible weirdos and rockstars at @thekatzcompany @creativeartistsagency."

Per The New Group, the plot of the show reads: "From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby and Gus have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine, a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she's made in her work, Abby must face the music and fight to survive."