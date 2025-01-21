Tim McGraw and Faith Hill brought to 'tears' over special moment for youngest daughter Audrey

Tim McGraw couldn't be more proud of his daughters.

Most recently, he couldn't help but gush over his youngest Audrey, who is following in his footsteps and leaving her own mark in the music industry.

In addition to the budding musician, the "It's Your Love" singer and his wife Faith Hill, who he married in 1996, are parents to daughters Gracie, 27, and Maggie, 26.

WATCH: Tim McGraw brought to 'tears' over daughter Audrey's singing

On Monday, Tim took to Instagram and shared a stunning black-and-white video of Audrey, showing off her impressive singing abilities.

In it, she appears to be performing to an intimate audience, wearing a textured white maxi dress with a black belt cinched at the waist.

"Had to post this, our baby girl Audrey bringing mom and dad to tears!" Tim endearingly wrote in his caption, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© HELLO! Audrey is a budding musician

"Love her soprano!!! Effortless!" Tony-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth wrote, as others followed suit with: "She's amazing," and: "What a beautiful voice and young lady she is," as well as: "An amazing voice all on her own! Yet, you can hear Faith Hill in the echoes."

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie expresses gratitude as she marks 'closing' of latest chapter

MORE: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill's famous family rally around oldest daughter

Audrey appears to be singing a Mexican tune in the video, an apparent nod to her boyfriend, Mexican actor Manuel García-Rulfo.

© Getty Images She is Tim and Faith's youngest daughter

Audrey, 23, and Manuel, 42, have been dating for over a year, and though it's unclear how the pair met or exactly when their relationship started, back in late 2022, Manuel featured in A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife Rita Wilson is one of the McGraw family's closest friends.

MORE: Audrey McGraw follows in parents footsteps with surprise appearance in TV series

© Instagram The singer is in a relationship with The Lincoln Layer actor

Summer 2023 was the first time either of them alluded to their relationship, when Audrey shared photos of an unidentified man to her Instagram, and a week later Manuel shared pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot. Later that summer, the couple also shared photos of a trip to Germany together.

MORE: Manuel García-Rulfo and girlfriend Audrey McGraw have reason to celebrate as they cozy up in new photo

© Instagram The couple at the Los Cabos International Film Festival last year

Exactly one year ago, Audrey offered the biggest confirmation of her relationship with Manuel yet, when she shared a moody photo of him, in which he appeared looking head on at the camera standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

And most recently this past June, they appeared to have celebrated a special anniversary. Audrey took to her Instagram Stories and shared a loved-up, black-and-white photo with her beau, in which she is captured laughing, holding on to Manuel's arm as he wraps his arm around her. She wrote on it "June 24, 2023 xxx."