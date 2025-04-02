 Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw supported by sister as she confirms long-awaited news

Audrey McGraw is one step closer to following in her parents footsteps.

Though the budding singer, the youngest daughter of country music legends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, has yet to release music of her own, she has long highlighted her impressive singing skills on her social media.

In addition to the 23-year-old, Faith and Tim, who tied the knot in 1996 and are based in Nashville, Tennessee, are also parents to Gracie, 27, and Maggie, 26, all of whom have left Tennessee.

This week, Audrey took to Instagram and revealed that what appears to be her official music debut is coming sooner than you think.

She shared a black-and-white photo, featuring her in the music studio, sitting next to musicians Jeff Hill and Kyle Emerson.

"Made some music," Audrey declared in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement, though first her older sister Gracie gushed: "And it's SO GOOD."

Her collaborator Kyle also commented: "I had so much fun! Cannot wait for the world to hear the songs," as others followed suit with: "So proud of you!!!!" and: "Yeah you did!!!" as well as: "Well let's hear it!" plus another added: "THANK GAWD."

In April of last year, Aubrey had an intimate concert in London, a video of which you can see below.

Outside of her musical career, when it comes to her personal life, Audrey has been in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo, 44, since at least 2023. Though it's unclear how Audrey and Manuel met or exactly when their relationship started, back in late 2022, Manuel featured in A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife Rita Wilson is one of the McGraw family's closest friends.

Summer 2023 was the first time either of them alluded to their relationship, when Audrey shared photos of an unidentified man to her Instagram, and a week later Manuel shared pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot. Later that summer, the couple also shared photos of a trip to Germany together.

Then, at the beginning of 2024, Audrey offered the biggest confirmation of her relationship with Manuel yet, when she shared a moody photo of him, in which he appeared looking head on at the camera standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

Back in June, the couple also appeared to have celebrated a special anniversary. Audrey took to her Instagram Stories and shared a loved-up, black-and-white photo with her beau, in which she is captured laughing, holding on to Manuel's arm as he wraps his arm around her. She wrote on it "June 24, 2023 xxx."