Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are country music royalty; their 28-year marriage has long been an inspiration for fans of the duo, and they continue to prove just how down-to-earth they are with their tight-knit family.

And what is more down to earth than their eldest daughter, Gracie, posting a hilarious Instagram video of her mishap at home?

The 27-year-old treated fans to a glimpse into her vibrant life with the video, which saw Gracie dancing around her home to the tune of "Young Hearts Run Free" by Candi Staton.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie suffers mishap in private home video

She sported a striped knit cardigan in the moment, as well as a blue shirt and brown skirt that fell to just past her knees.

She accessorized with a brown hat and brown slippers and wore her blonde hair down past her shoulders, looking cozy as she whirled around her room.

The eldest McGraw jumped onto the couch in her home as she danced, finding her feet after a moment, until her dog joined in on the fun and jumped on her, causing Gracie to fall out of the frame.

© Getty Images The actress posted the hilarious video to her social media

"Goodness forbid a girl wants to dance in her own home without falling over," she quipped in the caption.

Gracie's hilarious video comes just as she made her off-Broadway debut in the show Babe in New York City alongside Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei.

She couldn't have been more excited to perform in the show, as evidenced in her Instagram post on Babe's opening night on November 18.

© Valerie Terranova She made her off-Broadway debut on November 18

"Today is the day!!" she wrote in the caption, alongside pictures of her standing before a Babe billboard. "It is opening night of BABE!!!!! I'm making my off broadway debut, and to some that might not mean a lot but for me, this has been the most exciting fantasy I could ever dream of being able to do."

"I couldn't be more proud of myself and that is saying something," she continued.

"I don't often champion myself, I'm insecure in my talent, and insecure in my person, most of the time, but here I am doing the absolute most vulnerable thing I could think of doing."

© John Shearer Gracie joined her dad onstage in 2015

She added: "I've been working hard hard HARD for a decade to get noticed and seeing my dreams come true in front of me no matter how long it takes will never not make me feel full of gratitude and radiant pride."

She finished by expressing her gratitude for the incredible opportunity and giving a shout-out to her castmates.

Tim and Faith share two other daughters: Maggie, a 26-year-old environmental advocate, and Audrey, 22, who is pursuing a career in the arts.

© Kevin Mazur Tim shares Gracie, Maggie and Audrey with his wife, Faith Hill

The "It's Your Love" singer couldn't be prouder of his three daughters, telling People in 2021 how they inspired him daily.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women," he told the publication.

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."