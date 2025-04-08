Gary Barlow teams up with rarely-seen daughter - and introduces her boyfriend

The latest series of Gary Barlow's Wine Tour sees the Take That singer head to Australia, play cricket with Dannii Minogue, tour the Sydney Opera House with Tim Minchin and go star gazing in Alice Springs with Ronan Keating.

But the closest guest to Gary's heart? His daughter, Emily, who has been living Down Under for the past three years while she's been studying nutrition and midwifery.

© Instagram The singer with his daughter Emily (right)

"It's been three years! It's horrible," Gary shared with HELLO! as he sat down for a chat at the Australian High Commission in London - a fitting location for a show that sees him travel thousands of miles across the country in pursuit of a food and wine adventure.

"But I got to spend a month with her last year - oh, it was so brilliant. Reluctantly, she said, 'I'll do it for you.' But she came on, and actually it was lovely," he says.

The programme sees Emily and her boyfriend, Marshall, join Gary as they adventure through Queensland, swimming through the rainforest on inflatable mattresses and fishing in the mangroves.

© ITV Gary Barlow is set to appear in his debut travel series Gary Barlow's Wine Tour: South Africa

At one moment, with impeccable comic timing, Emily sighs, "Dad, could you not have taken me to a vineyard?"

Despite her taste of TV life, neither Emily nor her older brother Daniel, who is studying medicine - younger sister Daisy is still at school - are keen to follow in their famous father's footsteps.

"Neither of them wanted to do anything with singing or TV," Gary laughed. "I don't know if I've put them off!"

© ITV Viewers will get to follow Gary as he tours the country with Take That

Asked how he selected the people to share these experiences with, Gary said: "Yeah, I was worried when it was decided the second season was going to be Australia; I was thinking, well how are we going to get guests for that? And actually, we had an abundance of people who were up for it. You don't realise actually how much of a travel corridor now Australia is, I think, definitely for us Brits.

"We love going there. So I had an abundance of British guests and amazing Australian friends that I've been friendly with for years, who all made time in their busy diaries and jumped at the chance to be with us.

He added: "I've got to say, this show is the most fun to make of any show I've ever made. Traveling around, seeing these incredible places, drinking wine and eating amazing food. I mean, what could be better? It really is incredible."