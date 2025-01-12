Gary Barlow delights with unseen photos of wife Dawn on special anniversary

Take That singer Gary Barlow sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when he shared a plethora of unseen photos of his wife Dawn.

While the pop legend tends to keep his family out of the limelight, he made an exception at the weekend in honour of his milestone 25th wedding anniversary.

Marking the occasion on Instagram, Gary, 53, opted to share a handful of loved-up Polaroid images that showed the 'Back for Good' hitmaker sweetly posing with his wife. Elsewhere, he included a glamorous picture of Dawn rocking a chic black dress complete with slashed sleeves.

She had her platinum blonde locks styled into Hollywood-esque waves and wore a slick of ruby red lipstick for added glitz.

© Shutterstock The couple share three children together

In a heartfelt message, Gary wrote in his caption: "The achievement of being married for 25 years is not the days, weeks or years - it's the people you're surrounded by #family #friends #love."

The father-of-three's touching post prompted an outpouring of messages in the comments section. "This is beautiful [red heart emoji] Happy anniversary to you both," wrote one follower, while a second chimed in: "Aaaw love this Gary. How wonderful. Congratulations. Happy anniversary to you both," and a third added: "Dawn is a keeper and your children are incredible! Congratulations on 25 years. Cheers to another 25 years!"

© Instagram Gary also shared a handful of throwback pictures

On his Instagram Stories, meanwhile, Gary took a trip down memory lane and shared rare photos of the pair looking smitten. Amongst the images, he included a romantic snap of the duo kissing, a joyful throwback image that showed Gary and Dawn looking almost unrecognisable with cropped hairdos, and a loved-up picture of the pair hugging on holiday.

© Instagram Gary and Dawn tied the knot in 2000

"Here's to the next 25!!!!," Gary penned in his caption.

Gary and Dawn's heartwarming love story

The couple embarked on a whirlwind romance after crossing paths on Take That's 1995 tour, Nobody Else. They wed five years later and went on to welcome three children: Daniel, Emily and Daisy.

Gary and Dawn's fourth child, a daughter called Poppy, was tragically delivered stillborn in 2012.

Find out more about their love story in the video below…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gary Barlow and Dawn Andrews' long-lasting love

Despite his career in the spotlight, Gary keeps much of his family life and relationship under wraps. Speaking about his decision to keep his love life out of the limelight, the singer told MailOnline in 2019: "We had to keep it quiet because none of the lads were allowed to officially have girlfriends in those days.

"Dawn hates attention, so it was a big deal for her to date someone like me."

© Instagram The pair met during Take That's Nobody Else tour

While Gary rarely shares personal insights, he did heap praise on Dawn during an appearance on The Imperfects podcast. "She's really special, really special," he gushed.

"She's a no-nonsense mum. She brought our kids up, I didn't. I do this job which is bloody all encompassing, I travel all round the world, [and] she gave up her job to bring our kids up."