Gary Barlow reveals 'real deal' wife Dawn's sacrifice in raising three children

Gary Barlow is the star of one of the UK's most successful boy bands. But behind the scenes, the Take That star is a doting dad to three children – Daniel, 24, Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15.

The 'Greatest Day' singer, 54, shares his three children with his wife Dawn Andrews whom he wed in 2000. He has certainly had his hands full with a busy family life and music career that has featured 12 number-one UK singles and a highly coveted spot on the X Factor judging panel.

© Instagram Gary Barlow has been married to Dawn for 25 years

However, Gary credits the raising of his kids to his wife Dawn who he says took on the lion's share of child-rearing responsibilities when Daniel, Emily, and Daisy were little.

© Instagram Gary is a dad of three

Opening up on the The Imperfects podcast last year, Gary said of his wife: "She's a no-nonsense mum. She brought our kids up, I didn't. I do this job which is bloody all-encompassing, I travel all around the world, she gave up her job to bring our kids up."

© Getty Gary was on tour while his children were little

He continued: "[She] left her dreams to one side and I got to do mine still. She's done a brilliant job, everyone who meets our kids always says how great they are.

"She's a wonderful woman, she's pretty tough on me, I've got to be honest. She’s the real deal."

Are Gary's children in show business?

© Instagram Gary hugging his daughter, Emily

The 'Back For Good' singer has decided to keep his children out of the spotlight bar the odd holiday snap here and there. However, in November 2024 he gave the Mirror an insight into his children's chosen career paths.

© Instagram Gary and Daniel share a passion for football

"The two oldest ones [Daniel and Emily] have kind of gone into medicine and physiology – studying strength and conditioning," he revealed. "My youngest one, Daisy, I'm not too sure what she's heading for but again, she's very studious...unlike me and my wife."

Gary opens up about heartbreak

Though Gary has enjoyed decades of success with Take That and his solo career, the 'Patience' hitmaker has not been immune from personal tragedy. In 2012, Gary and his family faced heartbreak as the couple's fourth child, Poppy, was tragically delivered stillborn.

© Instagram The couple sadly lost their daughter Poppy

Understandably, the immense grief Gary experienced is something that still lives with him today.

© Chris Jackson Gary is still processing his grief

"I don't talk about this in great detail and I literally don't because I'm still kind of figuring it out a little bit," he told podcast hosts Hugh van Cuylenburg, Ryan Shelton, and Josh van Cuylenburg.

"My wife's emotions were completely different to mine. I've been angry for a long time about that, I haven't really found peace with it yet."