Gary Barlow shares loved-up photo with wife Dawn during romantic Italian getaway

Gary Barlow has shared an incredibly rare snapshot of his wife Dawn during their romantic trip to Venice, Italy.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Gary, 52, uploaded a string of glorious images, including a sweet photo of himself enjoying a date night with his wife.

WATCH: Gary Barlow and Dawn Andrews' long-lasting love

In the picture, the loved-up couple, who tied the knot in 2000, looked smitten as they beamed for the camera whilst clutching delicious-looking cocktails. For the special evening, Dawn, 53, looked glamorous in a sweeping black shawl.

She wore her wavy tresses down loose and finished off her look with a touch of radiant makeup. Gary, meanwhile, looked dapper in a powder blue shirt and a smart navy blazer.

© Instagram The loved-up couple enjoyed a special date night

Captioning the wholesome photo, Gary penned: "Mrs B looking lovely in Venice," followed by a pair of red love hearts.

Elsewhere, the 'Shine' hitmaker shared a glimpse inside their romantic break – and if Gary's photos are anything to go by, the duo had a precious few days in Venice.

In one joyous snap, Gary is pictured standing in St Mark's Square with a huge smile etched across his face. He appeared in high spirits as he soaked up the beautiful piazza in all its splendour.

© Instagram The Take That singer was all smiles

"Had a couple of nights in beautiful Venice," he simply noted in the caption.

Gary's slew of blissful holiday pictures comes after the singer surprised fans with a snapshot of Dawn sporting a painful-looking injury.

Last week, the Take That star shared a candid image of his wife lying in a hospital bed with her hand and wrist swathed in bandages.

© Instagram Gary shared a rare photo of his wife sporting an injury

Alongside the image, Gary penned: "Poor Mrs B has done it again – this time the other wrist – not happy." Beneath the image, he added a thumb's down emoji.

This isn't the first time Dawn has suffered a wrist injury. Last year, the mother-of-three broke her wrist before undergoing a big operation.

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2000

Gary was quick to share a sneak peek inside her recovery, telling his Twitter followers at the time: "Mrs B broke her wrist four weeks ago – on Friday she had a big operation – she's in a lot of pain but on the mend."

The happy couple first crossed paths back in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour.

After five initial years together, the lovebirds went on to tie the knot in 2000. Together, they are proud parents to three children: a son called Daniel and daughters Emily and Daisy.

Tragically, the couple lost their fourth child, Poppy, in 2012. In a statement, Gary said at the time: "Dawn and I are devastated to announce that we've lost our baby.

"Poppy Barlow was delivered stillborn on August 4 in London. Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts. We'd ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected."