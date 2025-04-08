Bear Grylls' son Marmaduke is so tall in bittersweet family post

Celebrity Bear Hunt star Bear Grylls delighted fans earlier this week when he shared a joyous family photo to mark his son Marmaduke’s 19th birthday.

The jubilant picture showed Bear beaming in the centre, flanked by his wife Shara and their lookalike sons. Jesse, 21, looked smart in a pastel blue and white striped shirt, while Marmaduke rocked a pale blue shirt and navy trousers.

© Instagram Bear marked Marmaduke's birthday with a touching family photo

Elsewhere, the TV star uploaded a photo of the father-son duo tucking into a plate of ribs, as well as a selfie that showed Marmaduke, Shara and Bear sitting side-by-side in a large venue.

“Happy 19th birthday Marmaduke! Our first one apart as a family and we miss you. Stay safe on those motorbikes…,” proud dad Bear wrote in his caption.

© Instagram Bear is currently traveling in Asia

Fans and friends were quick to share messages of congratulations in the comments section. One wrote: “Beautiful picture. I’m sure Marmaduke feels the love,” while a second remarked: “Beautiful family,” and a third chimed in: “The years are flying!”

The occasion was somewhat bittersweet for the Grylls family, seeing as Marmaduke is currently away traveling in Asia. Earlier this year, dad Bear shared an update which read: "So sad but also happy for Marmaduke – saying goodbye to him here in Australia as he heads to Asia for four months."

He continued: "He's worked hard in a butcher's in London, earned his way and is now going off on his own adventure… have fun, stay safe, come home soon. We miss you."

© Instagram Bear's son Marmaduke recently worked at a butcher's

Aside from Marmaduke and Jesse, Shara and Bear are also doting parents to a son called Huckleberry.

While Bear tends to keep his family life out of the spotlight, he occasionally dishes on his parenting style and has spoken about how his brood are slowly showing signs of following in his footsteps. Chatting to HELLO! in 2021, Bear revealed that his three boys have taken after him in their love of the outdoors.

© Instagram Bear and Shara welcomed their second eldest son in 2006

"All the boys are so different, and like all teenagers, they change their mind pretty often, but they have a great spirit and have grown up to love the outdoors," he said. "Scouts has been amazing like that for so many families. Encouraging friendships and a respect for nature. Those things are important."

Bear and Shara's love story

© Getty Images Bear Grylls and his wife Shara have been married since 2000

Bear and Shara have been married since 2000. The loved-up couple crossed paths just a few months before the adventurer left to climb Mount Everest. Days later, Bear became the youngest Briton to reach the summit of Mount Everest at the age of 23.

They tied the knot in 2000 and went on to welcome their three children in 2003, 2006 and 2009.