Meet Bear Grylls and wife Shara's three towering sons who are 'so different'

Bear Grylls, 50, clearly values his privacy when he's not filming Bear Hunt and The Island – just take his island home with his wife Shara for proof!

The couple raised their three sons, Jesse, 21, Marmaduke, 18, and Huckleberry, 15, in the remote location, where they value their "adventure and solitude."

Bear doesn't often share details or photos of his grown-up sons, but we've rounded up everything you need to know about his "very different" kids…

Jesse

Bear gushed about his eldest son Jesse from an early age, recalling the moment the seven-year-old saved a girl’s life.

He told the Daily Mail: "They were in a little base in a stream and she fell in. And – I wasn’t there, you know, and the story grows and grows every time he tells me – but he did rescue her and he was proud as punch to have dragged her out."

As he's grown up, Jesse has clearly inherited his father's sense of adventure. He took part in a training exercise in Gwynedd for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in 2015 – for which Bear was criticised – and even joined Bear on a helicopter skydiving experience in 2021.

The doting father marked his 18th birthday by describing him as "kind, humble, hard-working, original," before joking alongside a video of his base jump: "I can’t stop him jumping off stuff."

Jesse graduated from Eton College in 2021 and has pursued his art passion with solo shows in London and Switzerland. He often posts photos of his creations on social media.

Bear previously admitted he didn't want his kids to follow in his footsteps, telling the Daily Mail: "Do I want them to grow up to be me? No actually. I’m unemployable in the real world. I don’t want this for them."

Marmaduke

Bear's family photos are so few and far between that when he shared a rare photo of his son Marmaduke, fans were left astonished by his appearance.

The Man vs. Wild star, who stands at 5 ft 9, marked Marmaduke's 18th birthday with a photo of him towering over his parents at well over 6 feet tall.

"18 today! We love you so much Marmaduke… keep shining bright!" wrote the doting dad.

One year earlier, he commented on his son's character saying, "So proud of your heart… always kind, fun, loving and positive."

Marmaduke seems to enjoy a quieter life including cooking classes at the Vale House Kitchen in Bath. He put his skills to use working in a butcher's to fund his travels.

In 2025, Bear shared photos of the family hugging Marmaduke as they said their goodbyes.

"So sad but also happy for Marmaduke - saying goodbye to him here in Australia as he heads to Asia for four months. He’s worked hard in a butcher's in London, earned his way and is now going off for his own adventure… have fun, stay safe, come home soon. We miss you," he wrote.

Huckleberry

Huckleberry is just as sporty as his father. The 15-year-old, who attends Eton College, not only loves joining his brothers for runs, skiing holidays and skydives, but he also showed off his tennis skills in the national finals at the Play Your Way to Wimbledon event in 2023.

"It was quite tough and tiring but it was all good fun," he told the Gazette & Herald.

"It’s been amazing playing at Wimbledon, I’ve loved it. I’m really proud of myself for getting here – 14,000 people tried to qualify and to get into the final 50 is quite amazing."

When he's not adventuring, he's getting stuck into cooking breakfast at home, with Bear joking on Facebook: "Most mornings we find Huckleberry locked in a battle to master the perfect poached eggs."

Home life

Bear previously told HELLO! that his sons are all unique, but they have one shared interest. "All the boys are so different, and like all teenagers, they change their mind pretty often, but they have a great spirit and have grown up to love the outdoors," he said.

Speaking of their family island St Tudwal's Island West on the Llŷn Peninsula in North Wales, he added: "We have no mains electricity or water and run everything totally off-grid, but we love it.

