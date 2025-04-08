Dick and Angel Strawbridge share adorable baby photo for special reason

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared an adorable baby photo of their little girl Dorothy to mark her 11th birthday.

Taking to their joint Instagram account, the couple posted a sweet collage made up of photos of the tween from over the years.

Captioning the post were the words: "Our little girl is 11 today! She continues to amaze us with her compassion, creativity and the way she embraces adventure! Happy Birthday sweet girl - you make us proud every single day."

Friends and fans of the couple couldn't get enough of the adorable photos and shared sweet messages in the comments section.

"She is the double of you Angel! Happy birthday Dorothy," one fan penned. A second added: "Happy birthday!! 11 wow we have all watched you grow!! enjoy your day princess xxx."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Happy birthday Dorothy, still so young [red love heart emoji[] love the purple hair x."

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge with their children Dorothy and Arthur

Dick and Angel's family life

As well as their 11-year-old daughter, the couple are the doting parents to their 11-year-old son Arthur.

The family of four live in a sprawling 19th-century French Chateau, Château de la Motte, which they originally purchased for £280,000 in 2015.

© Instagram The couple purchased the Château de la Motte-Husson for £280,000 in 2015

The sprawling property also has an orangery which Dick previously told us Arthur has big plans for.

He said: "Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant. He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding," added Angel.

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge's children Arthur and Dorothy head off to school

"Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

Dick also opened up about plans for the property in 2021, telling us: "This is the long haul," said the former army officer. "We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future.

"When we've been away on tours and then we come back, it's stable. We've been here for nine years. I don't think I've lived anywhere for nine years of my life in one place. But the chateau just feels permanent. And it has a permanency that is to be enjoyed," he added.