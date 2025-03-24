Dick and Angel Strawbridge share emotional family update

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge were flooded with support at the weekend as they shared an emotional family update.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the couple revealed they're set to reunite with Angel's parents, Jenny and Steve, who have spent the past month travelling.

© Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge shared a family update at the weekend

In her post, the mother-of-two included a carousel of wholesome pictures that showed Jenny and Steve during their travels. One snapshot showed the pair posing with a Paddington Bear statue, while another showed Angel's parents standing in front of an impressive waterfall.

"Can't wait to see these two when they arrive back at the Château next weekend just in time for Mothering Sunday!" Angel and Dick wrote in their caption.

"After a month travelling, three generations will be together again! Lots of you ask about Jenny & Steve…aka… mum and dad."

They continued: "It's safe to say that after decades of hard work… Part one of retirement was being our unsung heroes of support here at the Château…now they are truly living their best lives and making memories like they are going out of fashion!"

Dick and Angel's fans were quick to send supportive messages in the comments section. "So good to see them, they are living their best life, but bet they can't wait to see you all too. Multi generational living has lots to offer! Enjoy having them back," one wrote, while another chimed in: "That's so nice seeing them having a fab time, well deserved."

© Instagram Dick and Angel share two children together

Angel is incredibly close to her parents, Jennifer and Stephan Newman. Their bond is such that Jenny and Steve live just a stone's throw away from Dick and Angel's sprawling French chateau in a renovated coach house on the estate.

Sharing a glimpse inside their living situation, Dick told Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show in 2021: "It's not like we've been confined - there's so much space and doing things with the children.

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2015

"We've been quite lucky, as a family I think we've come through it well. Of course, we've got Angela's mum and dad living across in the coach house, so we've got a family unit here, which sort of has support, which is very lucky indeed."

Dick and Angel share two children together: a son called Arthur, 11, and a daughter called Dorothy who is ten.

The couple originally purchased their stunning home, Château de la Motte Husson, for just £280,000 back in 2015. After standing empty for a whopping 40 years with no electricity, heating or running water, Dick and Angel have managed to breathe new life into the property, transforming it into a regal abode, as well as a wedding venue.

© Instagram Angel and Dick Strawbridge posing in front of Chateau de la Motte Husson

The fairy tale estate boasts 12 acres of stunning grounds, vintage interiors, a spell-binding library and a gorgeous grand salon.

Dishing on their future at the Château, former army officer Dick previously told HELLO!: "This is the long haul. We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future. "