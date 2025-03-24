T.J. Holmes' surprisingly low-key apartment with Amy Robach is world's away from her previous West Village home — see

Amy Robach's new life with T.J. Holmes sure is sweet — and fun!

It has been just over two years since the former Good Morning America anchors made headlines when their romance was revealed before their respective divorces were public knowledge.

Since then, they have left behind their roles on ABC, launched their own podcast, and have developed their own blended family, and in T.J.'s latest social media post, he gave insight into the realities of living together.

Though at the beginning of their relationship Amy and T.J. decided not to live together, last year, when the former's daughter Ava had a cockroach problem in her apartment, she moved into T.J.'s so her daughter could move into her place.

Then this weekend, T.J. took to Instagram and shared a video inside what appears to be his apartment, a lowkey spot featuring an open living space with a navy blue accent wall and light wood floors.

In the video, he is passionately watching a March Madness game, seemingly the Saturday face off between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the St. John's Red Storm, which ended in an upset from the latter to the former.

© Instagram T.J. shared a video of himself animately watching March Madness

Meanwhile Amy is sitting on the couch laughing and recording, and it appears T.J.'s daughter Sabine is next to her.

"I don't sit for #MarchMadness when the Hogs are involved!" T.J. wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

© Instagram The post offered a glimpse inside his apartment

"Pretty sure this is the best video of all of March Madness, can't wait to hear all about it in the morning," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "It was a great game!" and: "I'm not a basketball fan, but I love this!!" as well as: "Same here! I get a great workout watching my Razorbacks!"

© Getty The couple with T.J.'s daughter at the recent iHeartRadio Music Awards

Prior to her new place, Amy lived in an 2,350 square foot apartment in the West Village's charming Barrow street near Bedford and Bleecker, with her ex-husband Andrew Shue, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2022.

© Instagram Amy has her own apartment near T.J.'s

They bought the apartment in 2018 for $4,012,500, and later listed it in September 2022 for $5,200,000. It ultimately sold for $5,100,000 the following year.

Amy did not have children with Andrew, though she was a stepmom to his three sons; she shares Ava, 21, and Annalise, 18, with her first husband Tim McIntosh, who she was married to from 1996 to 2009.