Dick and Angel Strawbridge share big life update with kids Arthur and Dorothy

Dick and Angel Strawbridge described their kids as "grown up" as they prepared for a big change with Arthur and Dorothy.

The former Escape to the Chateau stars have joined parents up and down the country as they wave off their two kids for the start of the new school year.

Dressed down in casual shorts, T-shirts and trainers, the siblings posed for photos outside their home Château de la Motte-Husson, with Arthur smiling and kissing his sister on the cheek.

"Hello to you on this Marvellous Monday! It’s arrived! The first day of school and for Arthur this means lots of newness at his new grown up college!" the couple captioned the photos.

"Dorothy did our toast last night at dinner ‘To a new chapter’… It certainly is…but as we walked into their schools…both ‘babies’ held our hands!

"Good luck to everyone starting school!"

Escape to the Chateau first aired back in 2016 and documented the Strawbridges as they renovated their derelict 45-room 19th-century mansion, which had no electricity, heating or running water when they purchased it for £280k in 2015.

It ended in 2022 and reports emerged that Channel 4 had cut ties with the reality stars following an independent investigation into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series.

During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, the couple addressed their reported fallout with Channel 4, and said their kids were partly behind their decision to end the show after six years.

"We had already made that decision as a family to bring the show to an end," said Angel.

Dick added: "We know that Arthur and Dorothy would get to an age… they were so little and didn't really know what was going on.

"We're living in such a different world now and for us as a family, we finally caught up with the weddings from COVID."

Arthur and Dorothy have both grown so much since their TV debut. In an interview with The Sunday Times magazine in October 2023, Angel discussed Arthur's exciting new chapter in his education.

Revealing that her and Dick's "decision-making" is motivated by what's best for their children, Angel said: "Every year we asked, 'Is it going to be all right for the family?', 'Is this going to work?'."

"[Arthur and Dorothy] are still young, but Arthur starts senior school next year. And they have different pressures on them, with social media and everything else."

As their children get older, the couple are looking at the future of their home, which now serves as a popular wedding venue.

"This is the long haul," the former army officer said in an exclusive chat with HELLO!. "We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future.

"When we've been away on tours and then we come back, it's stable. We've been here for nine years. I don't think I've lived anywhere for nine years of my life in one place. But the chateau just feels permanent. And it has a permanency that is to be enjoyed," he added.

