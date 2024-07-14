In 5 photos: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's sweetest moments with towering son Arthur and daughter Dorothy

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are doting parents to a son called Arthur and a daughter called Dorothy.

The couple, who starred on the hit show with their children from 2016 to 2022, regularly share glimpses inside their family life in France where they live in a gorgeous 19th-century chateau.

They welcomed Arthur in 2013, and daughter Dorothy in 2014. After expanding their brood, they went on to tie the knot at their sprawling French property.

Keep scrolling to discover all of Dick and Angel's sweetest moments with their mini-me children…

1/ 5 © Instagram A Father's Day tribute In honour of Father's Day, Dick and Angel shared the sweetest photo of Arthur and Dorothy kissing their dad on the cheek. In a gushing tribute, they captioned their update: "It was a relaxing morning today… instructions to kiss 'daddy' from James and Charlotte." They continued: "A leisurely stroll around vide grenier (car boot) and now we’re getting ready to watch the last in the series of Dick and Angel’s Secret France! "And tonight we are in the Auvergne, slightly earlier than last week, at 7pm on Channel 4! Happy Father's Day!"

2/ 5 © Instagram Arriving in California It was a big moment for the family-of-four as they travelled to California to commence their Dare to Do It tour. To mark their huge milestone, Dick and Angel posed for a group snapshot against the setting sun. They kicked off their American tour back in February starting in Los Angeles, before stopping in Toronto along the way, and finally finishing in NYC.

3/ 5 © Instagram Baking bliss To mark Dick's 64th birthday, siblings Arthur and Dorothy sweetly teamed up to bake their father an impressive trifle. Angel captured the heartwarming moment in a post shared to Instagram which she captioned: "Happy Birthday to this wonderful man! It's been a day of firsts… first day of being 64… first time ever that Arthur and Dorothy have made a trifle (Dick's fave)… and first time eating it!"

4/ 5 © Instagram Cuddles with Petale The Strawbridges are proud owners of a gorgeous pet pooch called Petale whom they welcomed into their home back in 2020. Two years after Petale's arrival, Dick and Angel shared the sweetest throwback image of their beloved canine friend alongside the caption: "Can you believe it's almost been two years since Petale came to live at The Chateau. Here she is on her very first day with the Strawbridges."