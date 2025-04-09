Jennifer Lopez reveals she is 'better than ever' following major announcement

Jennifer Lopez got candid with fans in her latest life update following an unexpected announcement from the performer.

Jennifer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her incredible figure sporting a black bodysuit, with her brunette locks pulled into a loose ponytail.

"Gratitude check-in," she wrote in the caption. "1. My body — working hard but still better than ever 2. The people who keep my heart full 3. The little moments that become the best memories."

The 55-year-old then asked her legion of fans, "What are you grateful for today?"

Her sizzling snap comes just a day after she announced she would be returning to the stage for a slew of shows, following the shocking cancellation of her tour in May 2024.

"To all my international JLovers, I'll be doing a few select show dates over the summer," she told her fans via social media.

"I can't wait to get back out there to see all of you. It's been too long. It's gonna be an amazing summer #JLoLiveIn2025. Stay tuned for more."

Her 2024 This Is Me…Live tour was cancelled just months before she filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," read the statement she released at the time.

The mother of two then shared a personal message with her fans, apologizing for the disappointing news.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," she said. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

She and Ben divorced just three months later, in a shock split for the lovebirds. Jennifer opened up about her dating life post-divorce in a candid sit-down with Interview magazine in October 2024, sharing that she was thriving in her independence.

"Yes, I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I [expletive] do when it's just me flying on my own...what if I'm just free?" she said.

"I think that's what I love about life: that there's no arrival point," she continued. "There's only getting better and growing if you want to. It's either growing or dying, and I don't want to do the dying part."

The star added that her journey to self-discovery would be a "lifelong process."

For his part, Ben opened up about his split from the "Let's Get Loud" singer in March, sharing that he had "nothing but respect" for his ex-wife.

"There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue," he told GQ. " It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do. And as you get older, this is true for me, I assume it's true for most people, there is no 'So-and-so did this' or 'This was the big event.'"

He added that he tended to be more private and reserved than Jennifer, with the pair ultimately wanting different things.

