Jennifer Lopez's teen child Emme steals the show as they step out with mom in matching outfit

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme turned heads on Sunday night as they stepped out for a glamorous evening on Broadway.

The duo attended the highly anticipated opening night of the revival of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, and their coordinated looks stole the spotlight before they even reached their seats.

Arriving at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City, Jennifer looked every inch the superstar in a two-piece ensemble that shimmered under the theatre lights.

Her crop top and floor-length skirt were adorned with sparkling stone embellishments, creating a dazzling pattern that danced as she walked.

She wrapped herself in a luxurious black fur statement coat and added a pair of striking silver circular earrings to complete her red carpet-ready look. With her brunette hair pulled tightly into a sleek bun, her appearance was polished, poised and utterly elegant.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz arrive to the opening of "Othello"

Standing proudly beside her was Emme, who showed off their own bold sense of style in a pinstriped black and white suit.

The teen paired the tailored jacket with a grey button-down shirt and patterned tie, giving the classic look a fashion-forward twist. Chunky black loafers and gold earrings added a touch of edge, while black-framed glasses finished off the effortlessly cool outfit.

Jennifer's teen child Emme steals the show

Jennifer shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Now as teenagers, the twins have grown up in the spotlight, but Jennifer continues to treasure every milestone. Just last month, the proud mum took to Instagram to celebrate her twins’ birthday with a heartfelt video montage.

"Seventeen. I love you beyond forever," she captioned the touching post, which featured snapshots of family moments over the years, including holiday memories, cosy home life, and behind-the-scenes hugs from backstage.

Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme in a photo shared on Instagram

In recent interviews, Jennifer has opened up about the joy and challenges of raising her children as a single parent.

While promoting her film Unstoppable, in which she plays the real-life mother of champion wrestler Anthony Robles, she reflected on how the role mirrored her own experience.

"I've been a single mom at times in my life, and I've asked, 'Am I enough for them?'" she told Entertainment Weekly. "And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you."

Jennifer Lopez hugs child Emme with their birthday cake on their birthday in a photo shared on Instagram

She added, "You hear it in Anthony's voice, and look what he's been able to accomplish. That's what the movie gave me: You are enough."

The Broadway outing was just one of many memorable red carpet appearances Emme has made alongside their famous mother. Last year, Jennifer revealed that Emme was her plus-one for the premiere of the movie musical Wicked. While she walked the red carpet solo, she later shared a joyful selfie of the pair, writing, "Wicked!! We loved it."