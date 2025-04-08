Jennifer Lopez and her teen Emme flaunt contrasting looks for latest NYC night out — best photos

Jennifer Lopez and her teen Emme Maribel Muniz enjoyed another night out in New York City’s Theater District

The doting mother and her child attended the Broadway show, Buena Vista Social Club on April 5 and were all smiles post-viewing.

The pair went backstage to meet the cast and pose for pictures, as JLo lovingly wrapped her arm around Emme in the shots.

© Getty Images Jennifer held Emme tight in sweet photo

JLo flaunted a business-casual look in a tailored grey power suit, with a white-button down shirt and pointy heels.

Emme, however, opted for a casual outfit, wearing a black and white oversized sweater with geometrical designs, ripped baggy jeans, classic black converse and their signature black glasses.

© Getty Images Emme and JLo know how to stand out from the crowds

JLo posted a series of stories from the special night on her Instagram.

In the first story, the star is seen proudly holding the show’s playbill and she tagged the show and included three applause emojis for it.

The second photo features the loving mother holding Emme in a close-up picture and the overlaid text adorably reads: "With my coco," which is her sweet nickname for Emme.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's tribute to twins for 17th birthday

JLo also added a trailer of the show to her stories to continue her support for the arts.

This isn’t the first time that the dynamic duo stepped out for a night out in the town.

© Getty Images Jennifer with Emme at the opening night of Othello

JLo posted another carousel of pictures of herself and Emme being all smiles after getting out of the car and on their way to see the Broadway premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck, starring George Clooney.

Both opted for black fits, as JLo wore a satin black body-hugging dress with a deep V-neck cutout and a dangling square-shaped diamond necklace with a black stone at the center. The star wore her hair straight and she showed off a silver smokey eye to match her dazzling jewelry.

Emme went for the classic black suit and tie with a white button-down shirt. She accessorized the look with two dangling silver Vivienne Westwood necklaces.

© Instagram Jennifer with Max and Emme on their birthdays

The pair also recently attended the Broadway premiere of Othello, which stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

JLo once again took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from that festive night, and charmingly captioned the set: “Othello premiere with the best date ever.”

The singer flaunted a sleek, cropped turtleneck with an open back and a black skirt, and both pieces had a plethora of silver sequins that purposefully emphasized JLo’s curves. Her makeup showcased her signature glow-y look, and she rocked a braided updo hairstyle.

© Instagram Emme and their twin brother Max

To finish off the dramatic look, she wore a black fur coat and circular diamond earrings, with a sleek geometrical black clutch.

Emme went for a grey and white striped power suit, with a grey button-down shirt and a gingham black and white tie. She completed the look with Vivienne Westwood diamond and pearl pins.

In the carousel set’s last slide, the mother and daughter are seen dancing off the jitters before they head out, as JLo gives Emme a sweet air kiss.