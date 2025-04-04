Why Jennifer Lopez's son Max's life is going in a different direction to twin Emme's

Jennifer Lopez is a proud mom to teenage twins Emme and Max, who are embracing their individualities, especially as they are getting older.

The Selena actress has been pictured stepping out with her child Emme at several high-profile events over the past few weeks, most recently attending the "Good Night, and Good Luck," in New York City on April 3.

Emme has always been more comfortable than her twin brother when it comes to being in the spotlight, and has even been on stage with JLo on many occasions - showcasing their incredible singing voice in the process.

Max, on the other hand, prefers to stay out of the public eye, which is likely why he hasn't joined his mom and sibling at these red carpet outings.

Max is a lot quieter than twin Emme, says dad Marc Anthony

Jlo's ex, Marc Anthony, opened up about the former couple's "quiet" son in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020.

He shared: "Max is a very quiet, introspective soul." He said of Emme: "Emme is a lot like her mom, a performer at heart. She's already singing and dancing around the house, and it’s amazing to watch."

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez's son Max is carving out a different path from his twin Emme

Max is passionate about standing up for what is right, and JLo was inspired by his conscientious nature in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.

She told Elle in 2021 that it was Max who was behind her decision to use her voice to protest. "He wanted me to make sure I realized that I had power and that I should use it, and I thought that was very insightful," she said.

© GC Images Max has opted out of attending red carpet events of late with his mom and sister

"It was one of those parenting moments when you're like, 'Oh, maybe I'm raising a conscientious, kind, loving kid here.'"

JLo joined then boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at a LA Black Lives Matter protest, where she was seen holding as sign reading 'Let's Get Loud for Black Lives Matter,' which her children helped her make.

What JLo has said about her son Max

The proud mom also gave an insight into Max's character in a YouTube video. "My favourite thing about Max is his sense of humour and his incredible "Also your big heart, you have an enormous heart and you are always so caring," she said.

© Instagram Jennifer loves being a mom to Max and Emme

JLo has been sharing less and less about her twins now that they are older, as she respects their privacy. However, on Mother's Day in 2024, she shared a tribute to Max and Emme alongside a video montage of photos from them throughout the years.

She wrote: "Thank you for giving me the privilege and gift to be your mother. The most beautiful blessing of my life. Every day I wake up and think what I can do to be a better mother to you. I ask God to instinctually let me be able to feel what you need in every moment so I can guide you and love you in every way that I can, so I can show you by example what it is to be a loving, caring, conscious, good human to yourself and others.

© Instagram JLo shares her twins with Marc Anthony

"Lulu and Max, I am here FOREVER to support you, encourage you, to remind you of your greatness of your goodness and your limitless capability. You. Can. Do. Anything. You are brilliant and beautiful and worthy of love and all the beautiful things in life. If you ever learn one thing from me, let it be that. I love you beyond forever…And ever…And ever…"