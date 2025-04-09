Inside Shiloh Jolie's transformation from tomboy John to mom Angelina's twin

Shiloh Jolie has never been afraid to showcase her individual style, often opting for baggy, oversized clothes and her signature blonde buzzcut.

However, it appears that the 18-year-old is experimenting with her looks, and slowly morphing into her mother's twin.

As one of the six children whom Angelina Jolie shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, Shiloh always stood out thanks to her tomboyish ways.

Shiloh or John?

© Getty Shiloh wanted to be referred to as 'John' growing up

As a child, Shiloh insisted on being called John by her family and friends, according to her parents. "She only wants to be called John," Brad told Oprah in 2008. "John or Peter. So it's a Peter Pan thing. So we've got to call her John. 'Shi, do you want…' 'John. I'm John.' And then I'll say, 'John, would you like some orange juice?' And she goes, 'No!'"

"So, you know, it's just that kind of stuff that's cute to parents and it's probably really obnoxious to other people," he added.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Angelina stood by her child's choices and explained that they were happy to oblige her. "I don't think it's for the world to interpret anything. She likes to dress like a boy and wants her hair cut like a boy and she wanted to be called John for a while," she said.

"Some kids wear capes and want to be Superman and she wants to be like her brothers. It's who she is. It's been a surprise to us and it's really interesting, but she's so much more than that – she's funny and sweet and pretty. But she does love a tie."

Toddler to tomboy

© GC Images Shiloh enjoyed dressing in a tomboy style as a child

Growing up in the spotlight, Shiloh would always don a suit when accompanying her parents to an industry event, looking dashing in the suave looks, which Angelina called "Montenegro style".

"She wants to be a boy," the Maria actress told Vanity Fair in 2011. "So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."

"Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style," she added. "She dresses like a little dude. It's how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits."

© GC Images Shiloh prefers to wear casual, comfy clothes

The teen is often spotted out and about in Los Angeles or headed to class at the Millennium Dance Complex dressed in oversized, comfy clothing, opting to forgo a more feminine style.

However, Shiloh has been known to don a dress on the red carpet in recent years, particularly at premiere events for her mother's Marvel film, Eternals, in 2021.

She wore a Dior dress that Angelina sported in 2019 to the Eternals premiere, opting to crop the longer gown to fall just above her knees. She paired the sparkling black dress with a pair of bold, polka-dot sneakers.

Twinning with Angelina

© GoffPhotos.com Shiloh sported tight braids at a recent LA outing

The blonde beauty has worn her hair short for years now, imitating her mother's '90s hairstyle; however, it appears Shiloh is growing out her locks after she was pictured wearing it tied back in a messy bun ahead of a dance class.

The budding dancer also wore her hair in two tight braids while hanging out with friends in LA recently, looking just like Angelina in her Tomb Raider days.

She has also taken to wearing more jewelry, like gold hoop earrings and eye-catching rings.

Dancing queen

© GoffPhotos.com The teen has grown her hair out from a buzzcut

Her biggest transformation, perhaps, has been her dancing skills; her instructor, Kolanie Marks, took to social media to share how proud he was of Shiloh's hard work and dedication to the craft.

"APPRECIATION POST! @sh1lohj Ladies & Gent!!! So much love for this human," Kolanie wrote on Instagram. "I met Shiloh at my Millennium Class and she was going down in FLAMES…. She shouldn’t have been in there!"

"However I saw something that was authentic," he continued. "She kept coming back and yes still going down [in] flames! Not until we started doing private one on ones! I've spent the most time with her out of anyone I'm training in LA! Something about [her] doesn’t quit!"

© GoffPhotos.com Shiloh has debuted a more feminine style in recent weeks

"Most never experience what I have to offer because they can't get past the intensity…but those that do experience what my God given gift is!" Kolanie added. "That's to develop! I'm proud and no we're not done!"

Ultimately, Shiloh's transformation from tomboy to a budding style icon is a testament to Angelina and Brad's willingness to accept her personality.

"Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth," she told Reuters in 2010. "Society always has something to learn when it comes to the way we judge each other, label each other. We have far to go."

For more of Shiloh's incredible dance moves, see below...