Shiloh Jolie-Pitt makes bold decision about appearance as she undergoes makeover

Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh, has switched up her appearance several times over the years and now she's done it again.

The teen stepped out in Los Angeles to attend a dance class recently and went incognito in baggy sweats.

Shiloh wore an oversized hoodie as she walked down the street looking casual and carefree.

At times, she bit her lower lip which on closer inspection appeared to sport a lip stud.

It wouldn't be Shiloh's first piercing; her mom took her to have her ears pierced when she was five and she's since added to her collection.

Shiloh's decision to have the facial piercing would likely have gotten the seal of approval from her famous mom who encourages her six children to express themselves however they feel comfortable.

Shiloh's older sister Zahara has numerous piercings including more than ten in each ear, a hoop in her septum and a stud in her nose.

Angelina is notoriously private about her family life and the six children she shares with ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

While she and Brad chose a life in the spotlight, their children have opted for a different lifestyle.

Shiloh, in particular, isn't a fan of public attention.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, she opened up about her daughter who is an aspiring dancer.

"I think some of them off camera, behind the scenes," Angelina said when asked if her kids like to be on camera or behind the scenes. "

But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy."

Jimmy replied: "It must be so tricky as everyone is so famous," to which Angelina responded: "But it wasn't their choice."

Just after her 18th birthday last year, Shiloh decided to remove Brad's last name from her moniker.

She now goes by Shiloh Jolie, rather than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Her sister Vivienne, 16, has done the same, as has Zahara.

While not too much is known about Shiloh, it is public knowledge that the teen is a passionate dancer specialising in breakdancing, and has been captured on camera rehearsing at her dance class over the past few years.

Shiloh had a bold sense of style from an early age and Angelina dropped into conversation with Vanity Fair that Shiloh loved dressing "like a dude" and "wanted to be a boy."

The couple welcomed Shiloh's bold personality and decisions with open arms and proudly told the outlet: "[She dresses] like a little dude. Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style. It's how people dress there.

"She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."