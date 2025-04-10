Pop stars who shot to fame overnight - and are now the biggest names on the planet

They say it takes 10 years to become an overnight success and looking at the current music landscape a lot of the stars topping the charts felt like they became famous overnight.
It has been one year since Sabrina Carpenter released her biggest earworm yet Espresso a song that feels like catapulted the pint-sized pop Princess into serious fame - and she's not alone.
Keep scrolling as we take a look at the popstars who it feels like they garnered their mass following overnight…
Billie Eilish
The What Was I Made For singer is one of the biggest stars of our generation but the singer kind of got famous by accident.
Billie was one of the first musicians to experience the power of going viral and uploaded her song Ocean Eyes on Soundcloud back in 2016 with the intention of using it for her dance class.
Well, the beautiful track - which she wrote with her brother Finneas - exploded and scored her a record deal with Interscope Records.
She has since gone on to be one of the most recognisable voices of our generation, creating tracks for the iconic James Bond Franchise, scoring nine Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards.
Justin Bieber
The pop star was first discovered back in 2004 aged 12 after his mum posted Youtube videos of her talented son singing NeYo and Chris Brown covers.
He was then picked up by manager Scooter Braun, and in 2009, the youngster found himself in a bidding war between Usher and Justin Timberlake.
Usher previously told People Magazine: "We built a friendship, but this would obviously create a partnership that would span us forever, and it was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake," Usher told the publication.
"I was like, I'm not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I'm going to give you my passion, and I'm going to give you every bit of what I have to offer."
Usher went on to say that he was able to convince Bieber to sign with Scooter Braun, his former manager, by reminding the artist that "there can only be one Justin."
The pair went on to create their 2010 song Somebody To Love which debuted at 98 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart before reaching 15 and catapulting Justin's career.
Olivia Rodorigo
Unlike the aforementioned stars, Olivia Roderigo got her start in Disney but her career truly transformed after she released Drivers License in 2021.
She told the Guardian: "It's not like I was like: 'In order to have a sustainable career, I'm gonna roll it out slowly and this and that.' I kind of had overnight success. I'd been working on songs for years and preparing for that moment for a long time."
Her debut album, Sour, followed closely behind the hit track and also achieved global success, and gave us multiple hit singles like Good 4 u and Déjà Vu.
The popstar has won a total of 35 awards including three Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five iHeartRadio Music Awards, four People's Choice Awards, an American Music Award, a Brit Award and a Juno Award.