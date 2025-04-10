Pop stars who shot to fame overnight - and are now the biggest names on the planet

The pop star was first discovered back in 2004 aged 12 after his mum posted Youtube videos of her talented son singing NeYo and Chris Brown covers.

He was then picked up by manager Scooter Braun, and in 2009, the youngster found himself in a bidding war between Usher and Justin Timberlake.

Usher previously told People Magazine: "We built a friendship, but this would obviously create a partnership that would span us forever, and it was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake," Usher told the publication.

"I was like, I'm not certain that I could understand each and every producer that this artist could benefit from, but what I can tell you is I'm going to give you my passion, and I'm going to give you every bit of what I have to offer."

Usher went on to say that he was able to convince Bieber to sign with Scooter Braun, his former manager, by reminding the artist that "there can only be one Justin."

The pair went on to create their 2010 song Somebody To Love which debuted at 98 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart before reaching 15 and catapulting Justin's career.