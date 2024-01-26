Grammys 2024: how to watch, who's hosting, and performers to expect – from Dua Lipa to Billy Joel

The 2024 awards season is passing by full steam ahead, with the 66th Grammy Awards being the next occasion to gather and honor some of your favorite music stars.

The Grammys are famously among the awards ceremonies to have the most categories. This year, a whopping 94 awards are being handed out – for music releases from October 2022 to September 2023 – though not all are televised or announced during the ceremony. They are split into 11 different fields, which include the general field with the Big Six awards (previously the Big Four): Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).

Ahead of the February 4 show, read all there is to know about the ceremony, from how to watch it, who is hosting, who is nominated, and what performances you can expect.

How to watch or stream the music awards show

The Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, from 8pm to 11:30pm EST.

You can watch them either on CBS, or stream them on Paramount+; they are live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand the following day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

© Getty Trevor Noah is back as host for a fourth consecutive year

Who is hosting?

Trevor Noah is back as host! This year's ceremony marks the fourth consecutive show the former The Daily Show host has helmed.

Trevor himself has been nominated for a Grammy twice, and this year is in contention for the Best Comedy Album category for his 2022 Netflix comedy special, I Wish You Would.

© Getty Olivia Rodrigo is both a performer and nominee

Who is performing?

This year's line-up of performers is as star-studded as it gets. While there are always fun surprises, do expect performances from Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billy Joel, and Billie Eilish.

All but the "Vienna" singer – who is set to release his first solo single since 1993 on February 1 – are also nominated for several of this year's categories.

© Getty Taylor Swift could make Grammys history depending on the awards she wins

Who are the 2024 Grammys nominees?

As you've learned, there are 94 awards this year, and you can see the nominees for some of the biggest categories here, or the full list on the Grammys' official website.

Among the most nominated musicians are SZA, with nine nominations, followed by the likes of Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Lana del Rey, Miley Cyrus, as well as performers Billie and Olivia, among others.

