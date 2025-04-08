Hailey Bieber shares sneak peek into luxurious $25m mansion where she is raising son

Unlike many Hollywood celebrities, Hailey Bieber has largely kept the doors of her expansive Beverly Park mansion closed to the public. In 2020, the skincare mogul and her husband, Justin Bieber, dropped an eye-watering $25.8 million to secure their primary residence. The '80s-built property boasts 11,145 square feet on 2.5 acres and received a swanky upgrade courtesy of a Dubai developer.

The couple's home, where they are currently raising their son Jack Blues, features seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a sprawling suite decked with a chrome tub sat beneath a crystal chandelier. The opulence doesn't end there – Hailey and Justin installed floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook their full-scale tennis court, infinity pool, and grand loggia.

© Instagram Sun spot in Hailey's home

The two-story hallway leads to a stylish living room adorned with a cozy fireplace and the couples' marble decked kitchen that serves as the backdrop to Hailey's YouTube series What's in my Kitchen?.

The singer and his wife's residence lies in the exclusive Beverly Park estate that is home to a slew of star-studded homeowners. Their neighbors – Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson, and Prince Alex von Furstenberg.

© Instagram Hailey is raising her first born in the stunning home

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to show off her favourite unseen corners of the couples' abode. The stunning home is bathed in neutral, warm tones, with Scandinavian-inspired light-wood accents and organic textures.

See Hailey's serene space

© Instagram Living room Hailey offered a glimpse into her open-plan living room which looks out onto the expansive lawn. The floors are adorned with elegant taupe-toned slabs, while the walls are painted in a soft, neutral ivory. Full-length doors lead to the backyard, draped with semi-sheer linen curtains, and beyond them, the majestic Hollywood Hills can be spotted in the distance.



© Instagram Neutral hues The home features a minimalist corner detailed with a sage-green skinny bench.



© Instagram Cozy armchair No home is complete without a touch of fuzz and fur. Hailey shared a snap of a cream-colored armchair that featured an oval structure and a tasteful light-wood base.



© Instagram Bedroom The master bedroom is anchored by a king-size bed adorned with luxurious suede textiles in a timeless slate gray, topped with soft neutral linen bedding. Above, a playful circular lamp shade casts a warm light, while the minimalist ivory walls are elegantly accented with understated neutral frames.



© Instagram Kitchen The kitchen features a gray marble worktop decked with a luxe silver coffee machine and Smeg toaster in an off-white glossy finish. The kitchen shelves are filled with neutral mugs, plates, and statement vases.



© Instagram Bathroom Hailey shared a snap of her indulging in a pampering session in her circular stone bathtub.

