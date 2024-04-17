Sabrina Carpenter's stunning new music video wardrobe is perfect for summer

‘It’ girl Sabrina Carpenter just proved she’s that girl, wearing multiple envious outfits that are all perfect for spring in her new music video for her hit single, Espresso.

The songstress released her single just in time to play to hundreds of thousands of fans at weekend one of Coachella which took place this past weekend, leaving both myself and her boyfriend Barry Keoghan (real ones know the video I'm talking about) in a starry-eyed trance.

In the Espresso video, Sabrina can be seen playing the part of a 60s-inspired, extremely well-dressed girl next door who spends her days driving her boat, sunning herself next to the pool, and seducing surfer boys to rub her feet, a woman after my own heart if I do say so myself.

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Replicating this exact beachside ensemble for my own holiday

Most of Sabrina’s looks in the music video feature a retro-themed swimsuit as the hero garment, accessorised to perfection with either a silk head scarf, a coloured headband, mirrored cat eye sunglasses or an orange transparent visor.

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Brb, looking for this exact dress online

When she’s not dancing on a surfboard in a sheer one-piece swimming costume she frolicking in the sand sporting a white cotton mini dress, dancing in unison with her gal pals in a crystal-embellished two-piece or being arrested in a sheer turquoise blue mini dress.

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Every pop star has to have a crystal embellished two set in their colleciton

It’s no surprise that Sabrina went all out on the fashion front for this video, the recent Skims muse has been known to sport some seriously killer on-stage, off-stage and red carpet ensembles, including her feather fringed mini-dress that she wore at the weekend.

Each and every look from the video has us lusting after warmer weather and trawling the internet for a vintage-inspired find of our own. I don’t know about you but this summer I am exclusively only wearing my one-piece swimsuits with silk headscarves and crystal-encrusted heels.