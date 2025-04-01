Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign breaks silence on Justin Bieber rumor

Kourtney Kardashian's son, Reign Disick, set the record straight on a longstanding internet rumor that "Baby" singer Justin Bieber was his biological father.

The 10-year-old appeared on an Instagram Live with Scooter Jackson, the boyfriend of Kourtney's stepdaughter, Alabama Barker.

When one bold fan asked Reign if Justin was his father, he immediately cleared the air and assured his followers that his dad was Scott Disick

"No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad," he said in the clip.

"Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad. I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that."

The reality TV star also shares her kids Mason, 15, and Penelope, 12, with Scott, whom she dated for almost ten years, and who made frequent appearances on their hit show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The couple split in 2015, and Justin was soon linked to the mother of four when they were spotted out and about together despite their 15-year age gap.

The Canadian singer joked that he was "being used" by Kourtney amid an appearance on The Bert Show in 2016. "For real, she's great," he said. "I've known [the family] for years."

While the rumor of Reign's paternity has now been debunked, Kourtney shared how much he is like Scott on an episode of The Kardashians.

She said that she "didn't know where [he] gets [his] sense of humor," adding that "he's like a Jim Carrey."

"I'm starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad," she continued. "I think he's starting to get that sense of humor. I'm like, just what we need."

Reign's statement comes just weeks after Kourtney was forced to break her silence on the strange rumors circulating on the internet that her eldest son, Mason, had become a father himself at just 15.

"I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true,” she wrote via Instagram in March. "They are not. Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE."

The reality TV star added that her son "really values his privacy" and asked her audience to "stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies."

"And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone," she finished.

Kourtney is the proud mother of four kids: she welcomed her son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with her husband, Travis Barker, in 2023.

The Blink-182 drummer also shares his son Landon and his daughter Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married for two years.

Kourtney explained just how important family time was for her in an episode of her reality show.

"I just love days where I'm with all the kids," she said. "You know, my nieces and nephews. My mom and with Travis, it's like you forget about anything else. Nothing else matters. Having that is really special."

